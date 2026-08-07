South Carolina guard Maddy McDaniel withdraws from university, will not return to team

Less than a month after stepping away from the South Carolina women's basketball team for mental health reasons, the program announced that point guard Maddy McDaniel is officially withdrawing from the university and will not be returning.

McDaniel first shared her plans to take a break on July 16, saying that stepping away from the team was the strongest thing she could do. Coach Dawn Staley gave her full support back then, and she continued to do so on Friday after the latest development.

"We respected Maddy's decision in July, and we continue to do that in this next step," Staley said in a statement. "She has been a valued part of our program's success, and she and her family will always be part of our Gamecock family. We wish her all the best as she chooses her future moves on and off the basketball court."

What does McDaniel's absence mean for South Carolina?

While the 5-foot-9 guard only averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 assists in 19.7 minutes per game off the bench last season, McDaniel was expected to take on a significantly bigger role now that South Carolina lost star point guard Raven Johnson to the WNBA. The Gamecocks, coming off a national runner-up finish, have a lot of depth in the post and they did add some talented guards during the offseason, including Texas transfer Jordan Lee. However, their most glaring issue is that McDaniel was their only true point guard.

The situation is similar to last year, when forward Ashlyn Watkins took a leave of absence. Watkins sat out the 2025-26 season but rejoined the team this summer as she prepares to make a comeback for her senior season.

With McDaniel officially gone, the Gamecocks have 14 players on the roster, leaving one open spot. This means Staley could choose to add a high schooler who is graduating early or an international player in the middle of the season. There is also the option to add a player who could benefit from the recent ruling granting some members of the high school class of 2022 another year of eligibility. However, this option could be risky if the ruling gets reversed.

The South Carolina women's basketball team will tip off its 2026-27 season against Maryland on Nov. 2 in Paris, France.