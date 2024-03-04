The South Carolina women's basketball team has finished the regular season undefeated for a second consecutive year. The Gamecocks cemented their perfect 29-0 record with a 76-68 win against Tennessee on Sunday.

South Carolina will enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and by virtue of its seeding won't play again until Friday. While many expected this to be a "rebuilding" year for the program after Aaliyah Boston left for the WNBA, head coach Dawn Staley reminded everyone the Gamecocks should never be overlooked.

The Gamecocks had yet another incredible regular season as a budding dynasty, and here are some numbers we need to highlight:

1

South Carolina is the only Division I college basketball team to finish the 2023-24 campaign undefeated.

The Gamecocks are the first team in league history to enter the SEC Tournament undefeated multiple times.



2

South Carolina has finished the regular season undefeated for two straight years.

5

As of March 3, South Carolina has five players ranking among the top 15 in player efficiency rating, per Hoop Heroines:

1. Kamilla Cardoso, 37.6 PER

3. Ashlyn Watkins, 34.2 PER

6. MiLaysia Fulwiley, 29.6 PER

8. Chloe Kitts, 27.6 PER

12. Sania Feagin, 26.2 PER

6

South Carolina scored 100+ points in six games this season, marking a program record.



7

The number of SEC Tournaments won by South Carolina, all under Staley's leadership: 2015-18, 2020-21 and 2023. The Gamecocks only trail Tennessee's 17 SEC titles.



8

The Gamecocks have won the SEC regular-season title eight times: 2015–2018, 2020–2021 and 2023. Only Tennessee has more with a total of 18.

9

Only nine teams have ever finished as undefeated champions: 1985-86 Texas (34-0), 1994-95 UConn (35-0), 1997-98 Tennessee (39-0), 2001-02 UConn (39-0), 2008-09 UConn (39-0), 2009-10 UConn (39-0), 2011-12 Baylor (40-0), 2013-14 UConn (40-0) and 2015-16 UConn (38-0).

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is the ninth women's Division I player to dunk in a game. The other eight are Brittney Griner (Baylor), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Michelle Snow (Tennessee), Fran Belibi (Stanford), Georgeann Wells (West Virginia), Charlotte Smith (North Carolina), Sancho Lyttle (Houston) and Sylvia Fowler (LSU).

17



Five Gamecocks scored in double figures at least 17 times this season. This team is deep and shares the offensive wealth. No player is averaging more than 15 points per game, yet seven players are averaging over eight points per contest.

33

South Carolina's scoring margin this season, which is the best in all of college basketball.



47

The number of South Carolina's consecutive SEC wins. The previous record was Pat Summitt's 42-straight SEC victories from January 1992 through January 1996 at Tennessee.



49

Te-Hina Paopao has made 48.89% of her 3-pointers this season, the best mark in women's college basketball and more than a full percentage point higher than No. 2 Meghan Huerter of UAlbany.



224



On Monday, South Carolina will have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 224 consecutive weeks, not missing a single poll since Dec. 10, 2012. This is the longest active streak in the nation behind UConn. The Huskies have been ranked since 1994.

603

