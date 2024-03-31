South Carolina reached its fourth consecutive Final Four on Sunday, beating Oregon State 70-58 to reach the championship-deciding round undefeated for the second year in a row. It's the continuation of a historic year for the Gamecocks, who've seemed to have had plenty during Dawn Staley's illustrious run in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are now 36-0, and they'll put their undefeated record on the line against either Texas or NC State in the Final Four, which begins April 5 in Cleveland.

While South Carolina is indeed undefeated, it has endured a few bumps along the road. Tennessee nearly upset the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament semifinals, but Kamilla Cardoso saved the day with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win it. Then, in the Sweet 16, Indiana mounted an incredible comeback against South Carolina before falling just short.

Still, Staley's squad finds a way to win time and again. As her Gamecocks enter the Final Four undefeated, let's take a look at the numbers that have defined their unforgettable season.

1

South Carolina is the only Division I college basketball team still undefeated.

The Gamecocks are the first team in league history to enter the SEC Tournament undefeated multiple times.



2

South Carolina has reached the Final Four undefeated for two straight years.

3

Kamilla Cardoso kept South Carolina's undefeated season alive with a game-winning 3-pointer

4

With Sunday's win over Oregon State, South Carolina reached its fourth consecutive Final Four.

6

South Carolina scored 100+ points in six games this season, marking a program record.



8



The Gamecocks have won the SEC regular-season title eight times: 2015–2018, 2020–2021 and 2023. Only Tennessee has more with 18.

The number of SEC Tournaments won by South Carolina, all under Staley's leadership: 2015-18, 2020-21 and 2023. The Gamecocks only trail Tennessee's 17 SEC titles.

9

Only nine teams have ever finished as undefeated champions: 1985-86 Texas (34-0), 1994-95 UConn (35-0), 1997-98 Tennessee (39-0), 2001-02 UConn (39-0), 2008-09 UConn (39-0), 2009-10 UConn (39-0), 2011-12 Baylor (40-0), 2013-14 UConn (40-0) and 2015-16 UConn (38-0). South Carolina is hoping to become the 10th.

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is the ninth women's Division I player to dunk in a game. The other eight are Brittney Griner (Baylor), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Michelle Snow (Tennessee), Fran Belibi (Stanford), Georgeann Wells (West Virginia), Charlotte Smith (North Carolina), Sancho Lyttle (Houston) and Sylvia Fowler (LSU).

19



Five Gamecocks scored in double figures at least 19 times this season. This team is deep and shares the offensive wealth. No player is averaging more than 15 points per game, yet seven players are averaging over eight points per contest.

30

South Carolina's scoring margin this season is 30.1, the best in all of college basketball.



48

Te-Hina Paopao has made 47.65% of her 3-pointers this season, the best mark in women's college basketball and more than a full percentage point higher than No. 2 Kailey Woolston of BYU.

50

The number of South Carolina's consecutive SEC wins. The previous record was Pat Summitt's 42-straight SEC victories from January 1992 through January 1996 at Tennessee.

99

South Carolina's scoring margin through the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including an 88-41 win over North Carolina

610