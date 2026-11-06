Texas Tech center Stephanie Okechukwu wrote her name into the record books on Thursday night when she won the opening tip in the Lady Raiders' 64-37 win over Charlotte, and officially became the tallest player to play in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game.

Okechukwu, a 7-foot-1 center who hails from Nigeria, finished with six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks on 2 of 6 from the field in 21 minutes. Okechukwu is the first 7-footer to play NCAA women's basketball; the tallest player previously was 6-foot-11 Marvadene Anderson, who played nine games for Pittsburgh.

Tallest players in NCAA women's basketball history

Player School Seasons Height Stephanie Okechukwu Texas Tech 2026-Current 7-1 Marvadene Anderson Pittsburgh 2013-14 6-11 Abbie Boutilier Eastern Illinois 2025-Current 6-10 Nicole Dominguez Middle Tennessee 2025-Current 6-10 Suzy Bendegue Georgetown 1999-2003 6-10 Elena Kravchenko Virginia 1997-2001 6-10 Charlene Bipps San Diego 1992-93 6-10 Kathey Moore Memphis 1984-85 6-10

Who is Stephanie Okechukwu?

Okechukwu was born in Umunneochi, Nigeria. One of seven siblings, her hobbies outside of basketball include "swimming, reading and social media," and she speaks English, Igbo and Japanese. As a teenager, she left Nigeria for Japan, where she attended Fukuchiyama Seibi High School and gained significant basketball experience.

Okechukwu, who has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and can dunk easily, signed with Texas Tech in January, but did not play in a game last season. In April, she participated in the Nigerian national team's training camp, though she was not a part of the country's final roster for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup.

"Just a couple of years ago our program took a deep dive into the international recruiting space," Texas Tech associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo said when Okechukwu signed with the program. "The international game has grown exponentially, which now provides prospects globally for us to recruit, and clearly with our current roster, it has already paid off. The relationships built over the last two years gave us an opportunity to recruit and eventually sign Stephanie."

Okechukwu granted four years of eligibility

Okechukwu was initially granted two years of eligibility, but the NCAA reversed that decision on Wednesday, just over 24 hours before Texas Tech's first game. The program shared a video of Okechukwu learning the news, which brought her to tears.

"I did my interview earlier and I started crying afterward. A positive cry, because obviously this story is really special to me," DeRoo said. "Right after I got done, I got a call from the NCAA that said that they granted you all four years of eligibility to play at Texas Tech. Which means you'd be here four years to get your degree."

"Stop," Okechukwu said. "Are you serious? I literally think about this every day. Like it's, come on. Oh my god."

"I don't think people know how much you want to get your degree," DeRoo said. "And I walked out, and I was like, man, we just changed the trajectory of her life knowing that we can get you a degree from Texas Tech."

Okechukwu, who is listed as a sophomore, will be able to play for Texas Tech through the 2029-30 season.

What did we learn from Okechukwu's debut?

Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich told USA Today at Big 12 media day last month that Okechukwu has improved "tremendously" since she arrived in Lubbock in January.

"It's been insane, actually. Just her getting in the weight room has been fantastic because she's really put on some good muscle and gotten a strong base," Gerlich said. "She's really understanding the terminology and she's understanding where we want to get her the basketball, how we can use her offensively and defensively."

Still, Okechukwu has extremely limited high-level experience, and it was no surprise that her debut was full of ups and downs. Within the first 12 seconds, she won the opening tip, grabbed an offensive rebound, then missed the putback.

Here's what we learned against Charlotte:

1. She's a major presence in the paint

As expected, Okechukwu's size is going to be an advantage in the paint on both ends of the floor. Charlotte didn't have anyone in their rotation taller than 6-foot-3, and while Texas Tech will play better and bigger opponents, none of them will be able to match Okechukwu's size. And all of them will feel her impact.

On Charlotte's very first possession, Mariah Sain had a step on Ambrosia Cole, but pulled up when she saw Okechukwu waiting in the paint and missed a short jumper.

Okechukwu blocked three shots and altered many others. In the 21 minutes Okechukwu was on the floor, Charlotte only took seven shots in the paint and made one, with three of the misses rejected by Okechukwu. All told, Charlotte managed just 11 points in the first half and 37 for the game on 14 of 55 (25.4%) from the field.

Okechukwu was a presence on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds -- four offensive and six defensive. If a rebound falls in her vicinity, opponents have little chance.

Offensively, Okechukwu's shot is impossible to block, and opponents' desire to send multiple bodies at her before she's even made a catch can help open up shots for her teammates. Look here, as Sain sinks all the way into the restricted area even though Texas Tech's Tahys Da Silva is only one pass away. Sain can't recover in time, and Da Silva gets a wide-open 3.

2. Okechukwu is still raw

Okechukwu is still very raw, and has a lot of room to develop so that she can even more effectively use her size advantage.

Her missed putback on the opening possession became a theme as she struggled with her touch around the basket and shot 2 of 6. She also traveled multiple times, had a blatant double dribble and was called for a three-second violation after getting stuck under the basket.

She also needs to get better at establishing position in the post. Effort was not an issue in that regard, but Texas Tech could not get the ball to her down low in the halfcourt as often as you would expect.

3. Lack of mobility could be a problem against better teams

Okechukwu is not super mobile, and while Charlotte was unable to take advantage of that, better teams will.

While Okechukwu's size is a major deterrent, she spends most of her time on defense camped out in the paint. Guards who can knock down pull-up jumpers out of the pick-and-roll or bigs who can step away from the rim -- even to the mid-range -- are going to cause her and Texas Tech problems.

There were also a few occasions when Charlotte's bigs beat her down the floor in transition, though they couldn't capitalize. If future opponents are insistent on pushing the pace against the Lady Raiders, they could find success, especially after turnovers or missed shots.