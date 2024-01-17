TCU has cancelled its games against No. 7 Kansas State and at No. 24 Iowa State on Wednesday and Saturday due to not having enough available players, the program announced Wednesday.

"The cancellations are a result of injuries within the TCU program and ensure the health and safety of the program's student-athletes," read an official statement from the Horned Frogs.

According to the press release, TCU will not be issuing refunds, but instead will offer fans an opportunity to exchange their tickets to any remaining home game based on availability.

Neither game will be made up, and in accordance to Big 12 rules, both cancelations will count as a forfeit. Overall records will not be impacted by this decision, but Kansas State and Iowa State will each get a win in the league standings. They are both now leading the conference with 6-0 records.

The Horned Frogs will be picking up two Big 12 losses and will hold a 1-6 conference record. This is an unfortunate turn of events for the team, as it got off to a 14-0 start this season -- the best start in program history -- and even made an appearance in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 24, 2020.

Just a day before TCU announced the forfeits, grad student guard Jaden Owens shared that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in a non-contact injury during a Jan. 13 game against Houston. Star center Sedona Prince has been out since suffering a broken finger against Baylor on Jan. 3.

TCU's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 when the Horned Frogs host UCF.