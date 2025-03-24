NOTE: This story contains discussion regarding suicidal thoughts.

Shortly after helping No. 2 seed TCU reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history with an 85-70 win over No. 7 seed Louisville, Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith opened up about her extensive mental health struggles going back several years to when she was a phenom recruit.

"The way that I got exposed to the media and social media at such a young age, I really struggled with mental health things," Van Lith said. "When I was younger and in college, I was suicidal, I was heavily medicated, and I felt trapped, and you would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court, but internally, and in life in general, I was ready to be done.

"That's what I mean when I speak on suffering and pain. It's like I didn't even want to live."

Hailing from small-town Wenatchee, Wash., Van Lith was a five-star point guard in the loaded 2020 recruiting class that also featured Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink. In addition, Van Lith developed a friendship with Kobe Bryant and served as a role model to Bryant's daughter, Gigi, which also put her in the spotlight.

Van Lith emerged as a star at Louisville, earning All-ACC first team honors twice and leading the Cardinals to a Final Four and two Elite Eights in her three years there. As such, Sunday's victory over her former program was an emotional one for her, though she kept those emotions in check during the game.

Women's March Madness 2025: Hailey Van Lith stays composed to lead TCU over Louisville and into Sweet 16 Jack Maloney

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Van Lith transferred to LSU, where she teamed up with Reese and helped the Tigers make the Elite Eight. But on the whole, she had a down year compared to her time at Louisville. With the extra year afforded to her due to COVID-19, Van Lith transferred to TCU, which didn't have quite the track record as her previous two programs but afforded her a much-needed change of scenery.

"To come from that to this, is incredible, and I have been praying all year like, 'God, I know you've given me this testimony to share it with the world and shed your light,' and I think this is the year and this is the moment that he wants people to know my story and how he has taken me from the depths of wanting to die to this moment of loving life," Van Lith said. "Even if basketball went away today, I truly would want to be here and love these people."

Van Lith and the Horned Frogs will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the Sweet 16.