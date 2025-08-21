Tennessee women's basketball has suspended guard Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely following her arrest on charges of aggravated burglary and domestic assault, a team spokesperson told the Knoxville News Sentinel. Whitehorn is not participating in team activities as the Lady Vols prepare for their second season under coach Kim Caldwell.

Whitehorn was originally arrested on Aug. 8 when the Knox County Sherriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute call. The police report claims that Whitehorn got into a "physical altercation" outside of a woman's residence before kicking in the woman's front door and bedroom door, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Whitehorn told responding officers that the woman took her phone and her passport before locking the door, and that Whitehorn was attempting to get her property back. The woman provided cellphone video of Whitehorn entering the house and fighting her in the bedroom.

A former Clemson transfer, Whitehorn appeared in all 34 games and logged 28 starts in her first season with Tennessee, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament and made a run to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2022. She averaged 11.6 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. She also hit on 29.8% of her 3-point attempts.