Police arrested Tennessee women's basketball guard Ruby Whitehorn Friday in Knox County where she faces charges of aggravated burglary and domestic abuse, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Times. Whitehorn, 21, started 28 games as a junior last season, was involved in a domestic dispute at a North Knox County residence, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The incident followed a physical altercation with a woman outside the home.

Authorities say Whitehorn kicked in both the front door and a bathroom door during the dispute. Video evidence was submitted to deputies, who confirmed the damage and identified Whitehorn as the aggressor in the incident. Neither Whitehorn nor the other woman reported visible injuries, per the report.

The victim told deputies she heard glass break and saw Whitehorn in the parking lot. During the fight, the victim's dog got loose but was later retrieved from the back of the residence. After a physical fight, the victim ran inside and locked the door. Whitehorn told deputies she was trying to retrieve her personal belongings, including a phone and passport, which she claimed the victim took.

Whitehorn reportedly shouted from outside before forcibly entering the home, chasing the victim upstairs, kicking in a bedroom door and breaking a mirror before recovering her phone and leaving the scene.

Whitehorn received her release on bond Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12. The University of Tennessee issued a statement to The Daily Times saying it is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

Whitehorn averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds last season after transferring from Clemson.