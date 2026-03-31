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This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Five things to know Monday

  1. Women's Final Four set with every No. 1 seed. Texas and South Carolina posted lopsided victories in the Elite Eight last night to join UCLA and UConn heading to Phoenix for the Final Four of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Texas thrashed Michigan, 77-41, and will take on UCLA in the second semifinal on Friday and South Carolina, which routed TCU, 78-52, will take on undefeated UConn in the opener. Our Lindsay Gibbs says we're in for a real clash of the titans and March Madness is all the better for it.
  2. Joey Wiemer tied an MLB record. Wiemer, a career .205 hitter, tied Carlos Delgado's 2002 record by reaching base on his first 10 plate appearances of the season. The Nationals right fielder did not break the record, ultimately ending the night going 2 for 4 with a walk.
  3. Replacement officials coming to the NFL? The NFL has authorized the hiring of replacement officials to be hired and trained beginning May 1. The news comes as the threat of a lockout appears more likely by the day, a situation that has team owners "alarmed" ahead of next season.
  4. NBA coaches on the hot seat. With the NBA season winding down, there are many coaches on the hot seat. We ranked eight of them, with Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley sitting in the unfortunate top spot.
  5. Cowboys uncertain if George Pickens will attend offseason workouts. Dallas placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Pickens in the offseason. As the team and star wideout continue to work toward a long-term deal, the Cowboys are unsure whether Pickens will attend offseason workouts with the team.

⚾ Do not miss this: Where things stand one week into MLB season

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The MLB season is the definition of "marathon, not a sprint," but who has time for patience in evaluating where things stand? One week into the season, there's plenty to break down. As a White Sox fan, I'm not expecting much from the season, but Munetaka Murakami has been an exciting part of a fun, young offense, even if the team ranks second to last in our latest MLB Power Rankings.

We also have takeaways from the opening weekend of the season, including how ABS is impacting the game, with hitters and pitchers able to challenge calls on balls and strikes.

  • Mike Axisa: "Here are two examples of how ABS challenges can really impact a game. On Friday, Aaron Judge challenged a 1-0 pitch with a runner on second and no outs. The 1-1 count was overturned into a hitter-friendly 2-0 count, then Judge hit a two-run homer that gave the Yankees all the runs they'd need that afternoon.

    " ... On Sunday, the Angels did not challenge a 2-2 pitch to Isaac Paredes with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning of a tie game. Statcast indicates the pitch nicked the zone, but neither pitcher Drew Pomeranz nor catcher Logan O'Hoppe challenged. Paredes ripped the very next pitch for a go-ahead two-run double that won the game."

🏀 March Madness is as magical as ever

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As NIL money and transfer portals continue to reshape the structure of college sports, there have been worries that those sports would be changed into something unrecognizable. Instead, college football has remained compelling and this year's NCAA basketball tournament has delivered on plenty of drama.

Most recently, UConn pulled off a dramatic last-second comeback to bounce No. 1 seed Duke. Duke's Cayden Boozer admitted that his turnover in the final moments of that game "let our team down." It was the second straight season where a Duke collapse ended the school's run in the tournament, leaving the Blue Devils to look to retool ahead of next season. Meanwhile, the 19-point collapse is the most recent example of how being a No. 1 seed is no guarantee for success in the tournament. Zachary Pereles wrote that the tournament may, in fact, be getting better in the modern era.

  • Pereles: "The idea of there being no 'blue bloods' due to the influx of money and European talent isn't 100% true, nor is it 100% a bad thing. If anything, it makes the on-court product better and increases parity. The greatness of a tradition-rich program still matters. But it's not all that matters. This year was the first since 1954 that none of Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina or UCLA was among the final 16 teams left."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ FIFA World Cup qualifying: Italy at Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
Nationals at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network
International friendly: Portugal at United States, 7 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Knicks at Rockets, 8 p.m. on NBC
Yankees at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Trail Blazers at Clippers, 11 p.m. on NBC