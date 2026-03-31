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🏀 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: Where things stand one week into MLB season

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The MLB season is the definition of "marathon, not a sprint," but who has time for patience in evaluating where things stand? One week into the season, there's plenty to break down. As a White Sox fan, I'm not expecting much from the season, but Munetaka Murakami has been an exciting part of a fun, young offense, even if the team ranks second to last in our latest MLB Power Rankings.

We also have takeaways from the opening weekend of the season, including how ABS is impacting the game, with hitters and pitchers able to challenge calls on balls and strikes.

Mike Axisa: "Here are two examples of how ABS challenges can really impact a game. On Friday, Aaron Judge challenged a 1-0 pitch with a runner on second and no outs. The 1-1 count was overturned into a hitter-friendly 2-0 count, then Judge hit a two-run homer that gave the Yankees all the runs they'd need that afternoon.



" ... On Sunday, the Angels did not challenge a 2-2 pitch to Isaac Paredes with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning of a tie game. Statcast indicates the pitch nicked the zone, but neither pitcher Drew Pomeranz nor catcher Logan O'Hoppe challenged. Paredes ripped the very next pitch for a go-ahead two-run double that won the game."

🏀 March Madness is as magical as ever

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As NIL money and transfer portals continue to reshape the structure of college sports, there have been worries that those sports would be changed into something unrecognizable. Instead, college football has remained compelling and this year's NCAA basketball tournament has delivered on plenty of drama.

Most recently, UConn pulled off a dramatic last-second comeback to bounce No. 1 seed Duke. Duke's Cayden Boozer admitted that his turnover in the final moments of that game "let our team down." It was the second straight season where a Duke collapse ended the school's run in the tournament, leaving the Blue Devils to look to retool ahead of next season. Meanwhile, the 19-point collapse is the most recent example of how being a No. 1 seed is no guarantee for success in the tournament. Zachary Pereles wrote that the tournament may, in fact, be getting better in the modern era.

Pereles: "The idea of there being no 'blue bloods' due to the influx of money and European talent isn't 100% true, nor is it 100% a bad thing. If anything, it makes the on-court product better and increases parity. The greatness of a tradition-rich program still matters. But it's not all that matters. This year was the first since 1954 that none of Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina or UCLA was among the final 16 teams left."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ FIFA World Cup qualifying: Italy at Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Nationals at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ International friendly: Portugal at United States, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Knicks at Rockets, 8 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Yankees at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Trail Blazers at Clippers, 11 p.m. on NBC