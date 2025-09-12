Former Syracuse women's basketball standout Tiana Mangakahia has died at age 30 after a long fight with breast cancer, her family announced on social media. Mangakahia, a native of Australia, spent four seasons with the Orange and quickly became one of college basketball's premier playmakers, earning All-ACC honors twice (2018, '19) and leading all of Division I with 7.3 assists per game during the 2020-21 campaign.

"Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength and warmth," her family wrote. "She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words. Though our hearts ache without her, her legacy and the love she gave will stay with us forever."

Mangakahia transferred to Syracuse in 2017 after two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where she did not play basketball. She led the Orange in scoring during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, averaging 17.5 and 16.9 points per game, respectively. Ahead of the 2019 season, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, forcing her to sit out.

Mangakahia made a remarkable comeback for the 2020-21 season, contributing 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as Syracuse reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

After college, Mangakahia played professionally in Russia and Australia, including in the Women's National Basketball League, before retiring in 2023 when her cancer returned. She briefly returned to the NBL1 North while undergoing treatment.

Last week, she posted on social media that her health had taken "a negative turn" and she was "experiencing significant physical decline."

"While her time in the game was tragically cut short, Tiana's legacy will live on," the WNBL said in a statement. "She will be remembered for her leadership, strength, courage, and the joy she brought to all who knew her.‍"