Sunday night's women's basketball NCAA national championship didn't lack much of anything: trash talk, referee controversy and points -- especially points. LSU set a title-game scoring record in the 102-85 victory over Iowa.

One day after watching the championship game, first lady Jill Biden said in Denver on Monday that she hoped both teams could visit the White House, an honor normally reserved only for the champions.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said, per the Associated Press. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Biden's press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, walked back the first lady's comments on Tuesday. In a tweet thread, Valdivia explained that Biden was just thrilled to see the women's national title game capturing the attention of America. Valdivia said Biden looks forward to hosting LSU, but there was no mention of Iowa.

There was at least one person who wasn't a huge fan of the idea that Iowa should get invited to the White.

LSU star Angel Reese, who was at the center of one of the game's "other" storylines -- her late-game exchange with Clark -- took to Twitter to say that she clearly doesn't think the runner-up Hawkeyes earned a trip to D.C.