LOS ANGELES -- Earlier this week, UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma went viral for criticizing the new norm of paying high school recruits seven figures in NIL money when they haven't "dribbled the ball one time in college." He is not the only one who feels NIL has complicated the process of building a roster and that perhaps there should be more regulations.

On Thursday, UCLA signed No. 2 overall recruit Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, who became the third top-25 player Bruins coach Cori Close has added from the class of 2027. Close and her staff are setting up the program for future success, but she still spoke candidly about how she thinks the current state of NIL feels "off."

"I think the number should go down, to be honest," Close told CBS Sports. "When you're talking about that, you are talking about players getting paid more than A'ja Wilson, who is arguably one of the best players in the world. There is something wrong when our six seniors that all got drafted all took pay cuts to go to the WNBA. Something is off with that."

Close's comments echo Auriemma, who said he doesn't understand why there are players coming straight out of high school making more than the majority of WNBA players.

Close has previously stated she feels like a CEO of a company just as much as a basketball coach. She described that scenario again this week while explaining that, for her staff, all recruiting decisions have to be "intentional" and "strategic" because it is all an investment. Which decision will pay dividends faster? Which recruits are high-risk investments?

Close said the way recruiting is structured now makes it harder for coaches to wait for young players to develop because there are a "limited amount of resources," so now coaches can seldom take a chance on someone, which can limit opportunities for some athletes. UCLA is only going to recruit freshmen who can be "difference-makers," Close said. Otherwise, Close will fill out her roster through the transfer portal.

"The developmental age of developing freshmen over a two- or three-year period, it just doesn't work anymore. We have to have a balance of swinging for the fences on really impactful freshmen and if we don't get those, we go to the portal," Close said.

"The problem is that we don't have a system that has really been thought through [where] there is accountability, there's transparency, that can have us be a healthy model. Until that time, it's keeping up with the Joneses. No one likes it, but who is going to be the one to say, 'Oh well, we are not gonna compete for the best players.' It's a really hard thing. Until we have a really healthy system with good boundaries, this is what we're going to be left with."