UCLA freshman Sienna Betts will miss the No. 3 Bruins' Top 10 matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma on Monday night while still dealing with a left leg injury. She is no longer in a boot but is still working toward full recovery.

Betts, the No. 2 player of the 247Sports class of 2025 rankings, got injured during a scrimmage against UC Riverside on Oct. 19 and has yet to make her college debut. She has been doing individual work during practices, but has still not been cleared for contact. Betts and the training staff are taking her recovery day by day and haven't announced a specific timeline for her return.

Despite not playing a game yet, the 6-foot-4 forward is expected to be an impactful part of the roster. Betts is the younger sister of UCLA star center Lauren Betts, but she brings her own skillset and talent. Sienna averaged 23 points and 16.5 rebounds per game during her senior year at Grandview High School in Colorado, and Close has talked about how her "challenger" personality will help make the team even more competitive.

The Bruins are fresh off their first-ever NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance, and the expectations remain high this season. The matchup against Oklahoma will be a good test for both teams because the Sooners are coming off of their first Sweet 16 appearance in over a decade. One of the biggest storylines of this game was supposed to be Betts playing against No. 1 freshman Aaliyah Chavez, but that encounter will have to wait a little longer.

Five Bruins have averaged double figures in the first two games, led by Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has four double-digit scorers with leader Reagan Beers averaging 29 points per contest. There will be a lot of talent on the court, and the venue also makes this matchup stand out. The game will take place at Golden 1 Center, which will host the Sacramento Regional of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Oklahoma is set for Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.