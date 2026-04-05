UCLA crushes South Carolina for women's national title: Bruins win first NCAA Tournament in blowout

UCLA's senior-led squad ran away from Dawn Staley's South Carolina side on Sunday in Phoenix

By
1 min read

Sunday's women's national championship game was drama-free, and UCLA cruised to a historic 79-51 win over South Carolina in Phoenix to claim the program's first NCAA Tournament title (the Bruins previously won an AIAW title in 1978). The 28-point victory was the third-largest in NCAA women's national championship game history. 

Just over 90 seconds into the game, Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a short jumper to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead, and they never trailed again. In fact, once Kiki Rice hit a 3-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer to put them up by 11, their advantage never fell below double digits. 

The only bit of adversity UCLA faced all day was when Lauren Betts briefly went to the bench with a throat issue. She only missed a few minutes, though, and returned to put up her fourth double-double of the tournament. Betts finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

While there were times earlier in the tournament when Betts carried the Bruins through difficult stretches, this was a full team effort. All five starters finished in double figures. Gabriela Jaquez had a game-high 21 points. Gianna Kneepkens added 15. Rice and Leger-Walker both scored 10. Jaquez also added 10 rebounds and five assists in the best performance of her career. 

UCLA's defense was even better than its offense. The Bruins' size and versatility across the lineup was too much for South Carolina. The Gamecocks couldn't do anything the entire day; they didn't score more than 13 points in any of the first three quarters. For the game, they shot 29% from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over 14 times. 

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday's title game:

UCLA's seniors finish the job

Last season, UCLA made it to the Final Four for the first time in program history in the NCAA era, but was embarrassed by 34 points against UConn. The Bruins' core used that defeat as motivation and came back even better this season. They went 28-1 in the regular season, cruised through the Big Ten Tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. 

Early in the tournament, though, the Bruins weren't at their best. Their margin of victory in the first two rounds was significantly smaller than the other No. 1 seeds, they trailed by double digits in the Elite Eight against Duke and they had to withstand a late comeback from Texas in the Final Four while scoring just 51 points. 

Coming into Sunday's title game, the Bruins were the underdogs. That now seems foolish. They saved their best for last and cruised to an easy victory over a South Carolina team that looked completely overmatched. This victory finished a storybook season for UCLA's six seniors: Betts, Rice, Jaquez, Kneepkens, Leger-Walker and Angela Dugalić. That group scored all 79 of UCLA's points on Sunday and all 51 of their points against Texas. 

"It's truly indescribable," UCLA coach Cori Close said when asked what this senior class meant to her and the program. "The loyalty, the steadfast spirt, their character that they've chosen day-in and day-out. Like, I just am so humbled the way that they've chosen to commit to our vision."

Rice and Jaquez, who were the co-MVPs of the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game, spent their entire collegiate careers at UCLA. Betts and Dugalić both transferred in as sophomores, while Leger-Walker arrived ahead of last season, but couldn't play until this season due to an injury. Kneepkens joined the party this season as a grad transfer. 

A historic day for the Bruins

The Bruins made all sorts of history on Sunday. Here's a rundown:

  • First NCAA national championship in program history (previously won an AIAW title in 1978)
  • Second women's Big Ten team to win a national championship and first to do so in the conference -- in women's or men's basketball -- since Michigan State's men's team in 2000
  • Third-largest margin of victory in NCAA national championship game history
  • Sixth school in NCAA history with men's and women's basketball championships 
  • Held both Final Four opponents 35 points below their season average
  • Second-fewest points allowed in the Final Four (95) by a champion

Betts named Most Outstanding Player

Betts' day got off to a concerning start when she went to the bench with an apparent throat issue in the first quarter and was coughing and using an inhaler on the bench. She was given the all clear to return early in the second quarter and never looked back. 

Betts finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for her fourth double-double of the tournament and was named Most Outstanding Player. 

For the tournament, Betts averaged 21 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks on 68.8% shooting. In the process, she became the sixth player to record at least 120 points, 50 rebounds and 15 blocks in a single NCAA Tournament since blocks became official in 1988. 

"You know what, it's nothing new, I get beat up pretty much every single game, so I think it's just having mental toughness, believing in my teammates, knowing that they're gonna get me catches, and just continue to work hard," Betts said, when asked about battling through adversity. "I do it for my teammates, I don't do it for me."

Updates
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

UCLA wins first NCAA championship

FINAL: UCLA 79 -- South Carolina 51

UCLA save its best for last and secured the first NCAA national championship in program history on Sunday with a historic 28-point win over South Carolina. The Bruins, who previously won an AIAW title in 1978, never trailed en route to the third-largest win in NCAA national championship game history. 

UCLA also became just the second Big Ten team to win a national title, joining Purdue in 1999. 

All five of UCLA's starters scored in double figures: 21 for Gabriela Jaquez, 15 for Gianna Kneepkens, 14 for Lauren Betts, 10 for Kiki Rice and 10 for Charlisse Leger-Walker. Jaquez added 10 rebounds and five assists, and Betts chipped in 11 rebounds and two blocks for her fourth double-double of the tournament. 

UCLA's defense held South Carolina to 51 points on 18 of 62 (29%) from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and forced 14 turnovers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The celebration begins early

On the UCLA bench, the win is starting to sink in. Hugs and tears already.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Third quarter: UCLA 61 -- South Carolina 32

UCLA won the third quarter 25-9 and will take a 29-point lead into the fourth quarter. This game is effectively over. The Bruins are going to win the first NCAA national championship in program history (they previously won an AIAW title in 1978). 

At this point, the only question is whether UCLA will win by a historic margin. The biggest margin of victory in a women's national championship game is 33 by UConn against Louisville in 2013. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

UCLA running away

UCLA has started the third quarter on a 12-3 run to build a 22-point lead, which is the largest deficit South Carolina has faced this season. There's still nearly 16 minutes of game time remaining, but it's really difficult to see a way back for the Gamecocks, who have just not been able to do anything offensively. They're now 10 of 40 (25%) from the field

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: UCLA 36 -- South Carolina 23

UCLA led by as many as 15 in the frame, and will go into the break with a 13-point advantage. The Bruins have been in complete control all game long, thanks in large part to their defense, which has completely stifled South Carolina, The Gamecocks are shooting 9 of 35 (26%) from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range

Lauren Betts, who went to the bench late in the first quarter with an apparent throat issue, said during her halftime interview with Holly Rowe that she didn't know what was going on with her throat earlier, but that she's now fine. That's great news for the Bruins. 

Betts has six points and seven rebounds, and has gotten plenty of help. Every Bruins starter has at least five points, but no one has more than seven. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

South Carolina switches up their defense

South Carolina just switched to a zone after spending the first 15 minutes of this game playing man-to-man, then started picking up full-court after made baskets. UCLA has been getting into the paint at will, and these changes should take them out of a rhythm and force them into more outside looks. The change has already paid some dividends for the Gamecocks, who have forced a few turnovers and are on a mini 4-0 run

 
Pinned
Link copied

Betts returns to the game

Good news for the Bruins, as Betts has checked back into the game early in the second quarter. It's still unclear exactly what was going on, but she was taking puffs from an inhaler on the bench. 

UCLA went on a 10-4 run with Betts on the bench, which was a huge swing in this game considering how good the Bruins are with her on the floor

 
Pinned
Link copied

First quarter: UCLA 21 -- South Carolina 10

It's been all UCLA in the first quarter. The Bruins jumped ahead early and pushed their lead up to 11 with a 3-pointer from Kiki Rice just before the buzzer. UCLA's offense hasn't been spectacular, but it's been significantly better than it was on Friday against Texas; their 21 points are more than they had in the entire first half on Friday. 

The bigger story, though, is the Bruins' defense. They have completely shut down the Gamecocks' offense and held them to a putrid 3 of 18 from the field

 
Pinned
Link copied

Betts struggling on the bench

Lauren Betts seems to have something going on on the bench. She's been coughing into a towel and it appears she told a member of the medical staff that she had something stuck in her throat. Hopefully she will be able to figure this out and get back in the game. 

Betts entered Sunday's game 22.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.4 assists, one steal and three blocks on 70% shooting in the tournament. UCLA is up 11, but they'll likely need Betts to return to hang on to this lead

 
Pinned
Link copied

UCLA off to a strong start

UCLA's offense has been shaky throughout the tournament, especially against Texas on Friday, but the Bruins are having no trouble early in the national championship. They've built an early seven-point lead, are shooting 63% from the field and have gotten to the rim at will (only one of their shots has been outside the paint so far). Plus, four different players have scored already, which is a good sign. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dawn Staley and Cori Close hug pregame

The coaches did a little more than a handshake today. Dawn Staley and Cori Close hugged and talk for a moment ahead of the game. They seem to be in good spirits. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dawn Staley and Cori Close have a lot of admiration for one another

During media day on Saturday, South Carolina was understandably eager to move the focus away from Geno Auriemma's meltdown and focus on today's championship game against UCLA.

There is a mutual respect between Dawn Staley and UCLA's head coach Cori Close. Both have been at the helms of their programs for a long time – Staley for 18 seasons and Close for 15. 

"I think what impresses me most about what Dawn's done is obviously her sustained level of excellence on the court is just undeniable. She's been a standard bearer," Close said. "I think the other part that I respect so much about Dawn is how much she cares for the people around her."

Staley also admires the program that Close is building in Westwood.

"Cori is a connector. She connects with her players, she connects with the community, she connects with powerful women that can help her as well as her players," the Gamecocks coach said.

"She uses her voice. I think she's very in tune with the state of our game. Very in tune. She doesn't mind sharing. That's the key. You got to be able to share what you know in order for our game to grow. I do think she's a spokesperson for our game and she's one that really has used her voice for the advancement of our sport."

I'd be very surprised if there was any handshake drama today -- though I would have said the same thing before Friday's games!

 
Pinned
Link copied

How much WNBA talent is on the floor today? A lot.

The WNBA Draft is just eight days away. And fans of pro teams with first-round picks, should get familiar with a lot of players on the court in today's game. CBS Sports' Jack Maloney posted his latest WNBA Mock Draft on Sunday morning, and it features eight combined players from UCLA and South Carolina going in the first round.

2026 WNBA Mock Draft: UCLA star Lauren Betts projected to go in top five after national title
Jack Maloney
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: UCLA star Lauren Betts projected to go in top five after national title
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NCAAW Championship Highlights: 1 South Carolina vs 1 UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Cori Close, Dawn Staley Sound Off After UCLA Wins Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    UCLA Dominates South Carolina To Win First National Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    UCLA's Defense Shuts Down South Carolina En Route To National Title

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Lauren Betts Leads UCLA To National Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Auriemma Apologizes After Postgame Confrontation with Staley

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Going The Distance: Keaton Wagler & Azzi Fudd

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NCAAW Final Four: Rematch Set Between Texas and UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Women's CBB: Uconn Seeks Back-To-Back Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NCAAW Final Four: Rematch Set Between South Carolina and Uconn

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Women's CBB: What's Different About This South Carolina Team?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Women's CBB: Championship Prediction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Precision Player Of The Week: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina vs. UConn

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Texas Women's CBB Duo: Madison Booker and Rori Harmon

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's CBB: Texas Seeks 5th Final Four Appearance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Women's CBB: Michigan's Sophomore Three

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Women's CBB: Uconn's Road To Repeat

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    UConn Advances To 25th Final Four

See All NCAAW Videos
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.