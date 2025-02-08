UCLA star Lauren Betts confirmed on Friday that she will return for her senior season with the Bruins and will not declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 center would have been a potential lottery pick if she declared for the draft this year.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts told ESPN. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

While Betts is a junior, she was eligible to turn pro this year because she'll turn 22 in October. Under the current WNBA draft rules, domestic draft prospects must be at least 22 years old in the year in which the draft takes place.

Betts started her collegiate career at Stanford but spent just one season there before transferring to UCLA. She's come into her own this season and is averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a nation-leading 2.9 blocks on 64% shooting from the field. All of those numbers are career-highs.

With Betts leading the way, UCLA is undefeated (21-0) and ranked No. 1 in the country. The Bruins have never been to the Final Four in program history, let alone win a national championship, but UCLA will have a good chance to do so this season.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times," Betts said.

Having two chances at winning it all is enough reason for Betts to return for her senior season. Add in her little sister's impending arrival and it was a no-brainer for Betts to stay in school. Siena Betts, a 6-foot-4 forward, is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the country, per 247 Sports. She signed with UCLA in November and will arrive on campus next season.

"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Betts said.