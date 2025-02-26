No. 5 UConn is undefeated in Big East play, but the Huskies have their toughest conference challenge coming up as they host No. 22 Creighton on Thursday. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on CBS Sports Network.

This will be a battle between the top teams in the Big East, and Creighton will be fighting to potentially share the Big East regular-season title.

The Huskies are 26-3 overall and 16-0 in conference play. They are coming off an 86-47 victory against Butler, but their statement win this season happened a week earlier with a dominant victory over South Carolina.

Creighton is 23-4 overall and 15-1 in the Big East. The Bluejays have won 14 out of their last 15 and are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Their one conference loss was against UConn on Jan. 25.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Thursday's top-25 matchup:

Where to watch No. 22 Creighton vs. No. 5 UConn



When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Last meeting

These teams have met 10 times since 2014 and UConn has won every game. Their closest matchup was a 62-60 UConn win in 2023.

Their last meeting was on Jan. 25 in Nebraska, and the Huskies won 72-61 behind a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Sarah Strong, who added four blocks and five steals. Paige Bueckers was also a top contributor with 22 points, with 19 of those coming in the second half.

UConn only led by two points at the end of the first quarter, but the Huskies pulled away in the second by outscoring Creighton 18-6. The Bluejays struggled to take care of the ball and allowed their opponents 17 points off 18 turnovers. UConn also won the battle in the paint, 36-24.

Creighton had four players reach double figures, led by Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen with 14 points each. They also combined for 16 rebounds. Brooke Littrell added 12 points in just 18 minutes off the bench. Meanwhile, Lauren Jensen added 11 points and seven rebounds.

UConn has dominated the Big East

UConn is the most successful program in Big East history and is once again the team to beat this season. A win against Creighton would help the Huskies outright win the Big East regular-season title.

The Huskies have won four consecutive Big East regular-season titles and four tournament trophies since rejoining the conference in 2020. In total, UConn has 23 regular-season titles and has won the championship a record 22 times. Geno Auriemma's team has not lost a conference game since falling to St. John's 69-64 on Feb. 21, 2023.

The Huskies own the conference's top scoring margin while averaging 81.4 points and limiting opponents to just 52 points per contest. Bueckers leads the team with 18.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. However, Strong has also become a key part of the team during her freshman season with 15.9 points and eight rebounds per contest.

Azzi Fudd is the team's third scoring weapon with 13 points per game, and she is playing some of her best basketball in February. Injuries have limited her college basketball career, but she truly locked in against St. John's earlier this month and put up a career-high 34 points. She followed that performance with 28 points against South Carolina.

Creighton has been on the rise

If the Bluejays pull an upset Thursday, Creighton could share the Big East regular-season title with UConn -- if they secure another victory against Villanova on Sunday. Although Jim Flanery's team hasn't faced the same strength of schedule as UConn, the Bluejays have gotten better as the season has progressed.

The Bluejays were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but dropped out after losing their season opener to South Dakota State. They suffered a second loss less than a week later at the hands of then-No. 10 Kansas State. Creighton shook off that shaky start and reentered the rankings at No. 24 on Feb. 10.

Creighton's biggest win this season was an 80-74 victory against then-No. 21 Nebraska, a Big Ten opponent, on Nov. 22.

The Bluejays have the second-best scoring offense in the Big East, averaging 69.6 points per contest. The team is led by Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, who are scoring 18.3 and 17.5 points per game, respectively. Their defense is third in the conference, right behind Marquette, as they hold opponents to 61.6 points per game.