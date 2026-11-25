After falling 65-56 to No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday night, No. 7 UConn has officially lost three games in November for the first time ever under Geno Auriemma. On one hand, the Huskies did manage to keep it within single digits against the undefeated top team in the nation. On the other, this is not the same dominant UConn we are used to seeing. So what's going on with the Huskies this season? Even Geno Auriemma is trying to figure it out.

"I'm having a really hard time coaching this team," Auriemma said postgame. "You might be able to tell that, but I'm having a really hard time coaching this team. I gotta figure it out, but it would be nice if I got a little help."

UConn started the season as the No. 2 team in the nation but has been falling down the rankings and now holds a 4-3 overall record. The Huskies have one of the toughest non-conference schedules the program has ever faced with nine ranked opponents before Christmas.

"Maybe I did this team a disservice," Auriemma said regarding the difficult schedule. "Maybe they're just not mentally ready for something like this. Maybe it's just too much for them… Maybe I overstated what kind of team we had mentally."

Things might not look great right now but this is not the first time the Huskies start 4-3. Most recently, they did it during the 2023–24 season when UConn fell to NC State, No. 2 UCLA and No. 10 Texas by Dec. 3. Eventually the Huskies figured things out and made it to the Final Four. Can they pull off a similar turnaround this season? We'll see.

Here is a closer look at what happened against South Carolina and what the Huskies need to address before facing No. 5 Duke on Saturday night:

The second quarter

While there are multiple reasons UConn lost to South Carolina -- including Tessa Johnson's career-high 32 points -- the most obvious one was the disastrous second quarter. The Huskies actually won three out of four quarters, but the one they lost proved too costly.

The Huskies lost that 10-minute period 27-6 with nothing working well for them on either side of the court. They were outrebounded 15-8, registered seven fouls and gave up 12 points off seven turnovers. Meanwhile, South Carolina ended the first half on a 16-0 run. Even Auriemma was left wondering how the Huskies could play such different quarters.

"I thought we lost the game in the last two minutes, two and a half minutes of the second quarter," he said. "It seemed like defensively we didn't play and then offensively kind of got away from what we were doing."

He also pointed out that the good quarters indicate the Huskies "have it in them to make it happen." The problem, he said, is that the team is still "very immature" and has not been good at responding to adversity.

Relying too much on Sarah Strong

Starting UConn point guard KK Arnold was a late scratch after suffering a lower-body injury during shootaround and primary backup point guard Kayleigh Heckel missed her second consecutive game due to a back injury. On the other side, South Carolina was missing star player Joyce Edwards, who was out due to illness.

UConn had been inconsistent on offense in previous games and those struggles were clear again on Tuesday as Sarah Strong was the only Huskies player to reach double figures. She had 22 points while completing a double-double with 12 rebounds. She wasn't particularly efficient, as she only shot 6 of 17 from the field, below the 54.3% she averaged in the first six games of the season. However, Strong was at the top of South Carolina's scouting report, so it was expected that the Gamecocks would give her some issues.

Freshman guard Jovana Popović contributed with nine points but did so by shooting just 3 of 16 from the court. Meanwhile, the other three starters -- Blanca Quiñonez, Jana El Alfa and Ashlynn Shade -- scored fewer than five points each. A bright spot was freshman Olivia Vukoša, who contributed nine points on 2 of 3 shooting in 15 minutes coming off the bench.

Quiñonez spent most of the offseason rehabbing a torn labrum in her left shoulder and it is taking some time for her to find consistency. However, Auriemma expects more from her than the four points in 34 minutes she had against South Carolina. After all, she already proved she can step up against tough opponents with her 21-point performance against Iowa on Nov. 8.

"You can chalk some of that up to 'I haven't played,' but that's not all of it," Auriemma said. "It's just having to be more disciplined and having to be more intentional."

Without others stepping up consistently, Strong has too much to carry and the team gets hit harder if she gets in foul trouble -- which happened on Tuesday as she got her fourth foul with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Notably, she has struggled with foul trouble against ranked teams this season, including five fouls in the loss against Michigan and three in the loss to Louisville.

"How many games now in a row has Sarah been on the bench with fouls. You can't have your best player in every big game that we play sitting on the bench with fouls," Auriemma said, before clarifying it was not all on Strong. "It's just decisions that we are making out on the floor. I don't understand why a team, not one individual, would keep doing the same things over and over again in some of these games."

Missing too many layups

While South Carolina does deserve credit on defense, the Huskies hurt themselves in many ways, including missing a lot of layups.

Overall, UConn shot 17 of 64 from the field, and that 27% is the program's lowest in a game since at least the 1994-95 season, per ESPN. Out of those 64 shots attempts, 27 were classified as layups, and the Huskies only made eight of them the entire night.

"South Carolina is hard to play against; they are the No. 1 team in the country. Defensively, they are going to give you some things but they are not going to give you everything," Auriemma said. "Those things that they give you, you have to take advantage of them. I've never had a team at the University of Connecticut miss as many layups as this team misses. Or commit as many stupid fouls as this team does. So all you are doing is hurting yourself... It's incredibly frustrating and I'm just at a loss. I really am."

On a positive note, Auriemma said he was proud of the way his team competed all the way to the end and highlighted how the Huskies won the rebounding battle 48-40, which is not easy to do against South Carolina. He has also praised UConn's defense, for the most part, this season.

The 65 points tied the lowest-scoring game for the Gamecocks this season, which also happened when South Carolina beat its in-state rival Clemson 65-44 on Nov. 12.

Kelis Fisher might need more playing time

Sophomore guard Kelis Fisher hasn't played much yet, but her minutes could be increasing soon. She is averaging 6.4 points on 55.6% shooting, as well as 1.6 rebounds, while playing a little over eight minutes per game in five appearances so far this season

Against South Carolina, she had five points and four rebounds in nine minutes off the bench. In the previous game against Seton Hall, she had 11 points in 13 minutes. And against Ohio State on Nov. 12, she had nine points and two rebounds in just six minutes.

"We've been giving Kelis a lot more opportunities in practice and she is going to get even more," Auriemma said. "We need somebody like that on the court. Somebody that is a little more fearless, a little more aggressive in attacking the basket. It's evident that her skillset is different than everybody else's. We have been waiting for some other things to catch up but I don't think I'm going to wait any longer."