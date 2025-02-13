Azzi Fudd set a new career high with 34 points in No. 7 UConn's 78-40 win over St. John's on Wednesday night. Her performance also included a career-best eight 3-pointers.

Fudd's basketball career has seen more than a few obstacles because of injuries, so this was an important moment for her as she reached 30-plus points for the first time since 2022.

"Confidence is obviously through the roof right now," she said during her postgame interview. "I feel like I can't miss, even though I'm mad I missed my last two."

Despite missing her final two field goal attempts, she shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field, and 8 of 14 (57%) from beyond the arc. The way she was playing, Fudd could have outscored St. John's by herself, but she was only on the court for two minutes in the fourth quarter as the Huskies held a massive lead.

Fudd was on fire early in the night as she registered 13 points and three 3-pointers in the first quarter. When asked about what was different for her on Wednesday, she said it was a combination of preparation and her teammates helping her get good shots.

"I was locked in, extra locked in today in shootaround," she said. "I think the last few practices we've been been doing a lot of press stuff, a lot of scoring. Just working on scoring, getting to the basket, not thinking. I think that's what it was. Kind of the combination of my teammates finding me, setting me great screens as well, getting me open. I had amazing looks thanks to them."

As a team, UConn shot at 53.7% from the field while holding St. John's to just 25.5%. Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin also reached double digits for the Huskies with 16 and 10 points, respectively. St. John's efforts were led by Lashae Dwyer and Ber'Nyah Mayo with a combined 21 points.

Wednesday's result helped No. 7 UConn improve to 23-3 overall and a perfect 14-0 in Big East play, while St. John's dropped to 13-11 (3-10 Big East) on the season. The Huskies have posted back-to-back wins since losing at Tennessee last Thursday.

Fudd and the rest of the Huskies don't have much time to celebrate as they need to start preparing to take on No. 4 South Carolina on the road on Sunday afternoon.

"I think we've learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to work on," Fudd said. "I think we took our game at Tennessee as a lesson. These last practices have been some of our best all season, working on what we need to work on. That was kind of that eye opener that we needed. As a whole we are locked in, we are together."