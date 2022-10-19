Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in the summer and will be sitting out this season, but the UConn Star has figured out a way to stay involved during games and practices. Earlier this month, Bueckers introduced the world to Coach P.

During the team's private media day, Nika Mühl shared a video of Bueckers walking around with a basketball clipboard and a whistle. She asked her teammate what all of that was about, and that's when Bueckers shared her new role.

"Coach P ... I'm the coach," she responded. "Lock in."

Mühl didn't come to terms with it right away. Here is a video of that funny moment:

Days later, Bueckers introduced her new role to the media.

"I'm head coach," she told reporters "Coach let me take his spot. No, I'm just kidding. But I'm the players' coach, I'm going to be the one they can talk to, the one that's going to push them, also the one they can rely on when they need support. I'm definitely taking that job as a coach but I'm not sure which job I'm taking."

While Bueckers is not taking Geno Auriemma's job, she will be be learning more about what basketball is like as a coach. It would be a natural transition, at least learning wise, as Bueckers has already found success as a player.

"I'm anxious to have her learn more about the game by doing those things, by sitting in practice and watching from a coach's eyes instead of a player's eyes," Auriemma told the Associated Press. "And she'll be the same Paige she's always been, though, and she'll get carried away and she'll want to do this and she'll want to do that, and she'll want to have input in this."

She had an impressive freshman season that ended in a long list of awards, including the 2021 Naismith Women's Player of the Year. Last year was bumpy as she had to miss 19 games because of a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus. Her return helped push UConn to a deep NCAA tournament run that ended in the championship game.

The Huskies looked like one of the most promising teams for the upcoming season with a healthy Bueckers, but her torn ACL left her team with a lot of questions. UConn now enters the season as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 poll. In a recent interview with ESPN, Bueckers said the first week of her injury was the hardest, but she embraced Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' and decided to stop dwelling on it. She now has a new job to focus on.

"I'm really excited just for the new perspective that I can bring to the game. I want to continue to help my team in all ways that I can," Bueckers said. "A lot of them, they're going to be in an adjustment. They're going to have to listen to me. I'm going to have a lot of words of wisdom. I'm going to watch film, watch the scout and watch us, help the coaching staff in any ways that I can."