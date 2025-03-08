The Big East Women's Tournament usually goes through UConn, and that's the case again in 2025 as the top-seeded Huskies (28-3) take on the 8-seed St. John's Red Storm (16-14) on Saturday. St. John's handled 9-seed Butler 66-50 on Friday afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals, where the Red Storm meet a UConn program that has lost just one game since Dec. 21. The Huskies are 22-time Big East Women's Tournament winners and they've won 11 straight.

Tipoff is noon ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The latest St. John's vs. UConn odds list the Huskies as 29.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 125.5. Before making any UConn vs. St. John's picks, be sure to see the women's college basketball picks from SportsLine's Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Wetzel and Barzilai nailed Iowa's win and cover against UConn in the Final Four last year and also called three 2024 Final Four teams before the tournament started.

Now they've turned their attention to UConn vs. St. John's in the 2025 Big East Women's Tournament quarterfinals and they've revealed their best bets.

Here are the best bets for UConn vs. St. John's

UConn -29.5 (-110)

Covering this large of a number is certainly a challenge, but the Huskies regularly blast conference opponents by this much or more. Three of their last four regular season wins by were 30 or more points. The Huskies even beat then-No. 4 South Carolina by 29, so this is certainly a spread the Huskies can cover. They beat St. John's by 38 at home and 26 on the road this season. "As is typically the case for the Huskies in this event, you can expect a comfortable victory," Wetzel said.

Projected final score: UConn 76, St. John's 46

Under 125.5 (-110)

While UConn has the ability to pile up huge scoring numbers, the Huskies are also elite on the defensive end. They've only allowed one team -- Tennessee -- to score more than 61 points since December. "St. John's plays at the fifth-slowest pace in the country, and needing an upset to keep their season alive should incentivize them to slow it down even more. UConn has the versatility, however, to win track meets or grind-it-out games, the latter of which they've done in both meetings this season," Wetzel said.

