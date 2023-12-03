No. 10 Texas defeated No. 11 UConn 80-68 on Sunday afternoon at the Moody Center. This marked the Longhorns' first win against the Huskies in program history, and Rori Harmon had her hands all over it.

This is the earliest UConn has had three losses since the 1980-81 season, when the Huskies started 0-3 after a loss to Dartmouth on Dec. 2.

UConn was going to be Texas' toughest test of the season so far, and Vic Schaefer's team certainly delivered. The Longhorns got off to a 15-3 start in the first quarter, and they finished the second with a 10-2 run.

Texas had a 41-27 lead at halftime, with Harmon scoring or assisting on 30 of her team's 41 points. The Huskies were shooting 55% from the field over the first two quarters, but the Texas defense only allowed 22 field goal attempts, 15 less than the Longhorns' total. UConn star Paige Bueckers only had five shot attempts in those two quarters.

UConn kept fighting and went on a 7-0 run late in the third quarter. Texas wasn't letting up, but the Huskies had another good push in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 67-58 with six minutes remaining. The last few minutes were a battle, but UConn wasn't able to complete the comeback.

Texas finished the game with four players in double figures, led by Harmon and Madison Booker with 27 and 20 points, respectively. That was a career high for Booker. The Longhorns had 68 field goal attempts and held UConn to 44. Aaliyah Edwards led UConn's offense with 22 points while Bueckers added 13 points.

Next up, UConn (4-3) will hope to right the ship against Ball State on Wednesday. Texas (9-0) will host Long Beach State that same day.