The No. 4-ranked UConn women's basketball team continues its tough December schedule with perhaps its biggest test coming Saturday against No. 7 USC. Geno Auriemma's squad picked up a nice victory against Iowa State on Tuesday, but the Huskies will have to figure out how to consistently perform that way.

While a few different areas on the team have room for improvement, Auriemma is sure about one thing at this point of the season.

"I felt like this December stretch was really going to be telling -- telling in a great way, telling in a good way, or telling in a lousy way," Auriemma said. "I think for the most part, this team I resilient. We are able to come back... We are learning, we are getting a little bit better, we are getting a little tougher. We are believing in each other a little bit more."

The Huskies suffered their first loss on Dec. 12 against Notre Dame. That game highlighted some holes, so here are a few things that could help UConn end December on a high note.

Another star must emerge alongside Bueckers, Strong

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong have been the engine to UConn's offense this season, but another player has to step up on a game-to-game basis. Fudd looked like she could be that player, but she has to stay healthy.

It is still unclear how much longer Fudd will be out with the minor knee sprain she suffered against Louisville on Dec. 7. She has missed three games since and has not been warming up with the team. She is still considered day-to-day.

"We are going to need three legitimate, big-time scorers the entire season," Auriemma said. "Where they come from, it really doesn't matter to me. But hopefully we'll have at least four, maybe, when Azzi gets back."

The missing piece could perhaps be Ashlynn Shade, who's taken Fudd's spot in the starting lineup. Shade went off for 27 points and a team-high seven 3-pointers in the 101-68 win over Iowa State, helping Bueckers and Strong get the spacing they need to attack the basket.

Consistency, however, has been an issue for Shade. Outside of her season-best performance against the Cyclones, the sophomore has six games with six or less points, including zero points in a double-digit loss to then-No. 8 Notre Dame last Thursday.

Shade has the potential, but Auriemma said she has to find more confidence.

"Ash was a really, really confident high school player who thought she could make any shot, any time," Auriemma said. "The thing that little by little I'm hoping is that she remembers that, and focuses on that and doesn't check with me every time to see if what at I just did was OK.

"Ash is one of those that wants to please and wants your approval... she just needs her (own) approval."

3-point shooting must improve

The 20 3-pointers UConn drained against Iowa State marked a single-game program record, and the Huskies' second-best outside shooting performance this season was 14 made 3s against Holy Cross. However, this is another area in which the Huskies haven't been consistent.

UConn has had games when 3-pointers have not been their forte, including going 3 for 14 against Ole Miss and 3 for 16 vs. Notre Dame.

Against Iowa State, Auriemma's focus had been on limiting the Cyclones' shots from beyond the arc so there would not be a repeat of what happened against Notre Dame -- when the Fighting Irish knocked down 10 3-pointers.

"I think leading up to the Georgetown game and the last couple of days, I really didn't expect this," Auriemma said of UConn's 20 3-pointers against Iowa State. "I thought we would have a difficult time. I said we need to win the 3-point battle by quite a few because they make nine a game... we made a decision to work really, really hard to limit their 3s.

"When the basket looks big early on, the basket just gets bigger as the game goes on. And for some players, when they make their first two or three, they think they can make the next 23."

Ice Brady could be an X-factor

Ice Brady has had her ups and downs this season, and perhaps her stats don't reflect her recruiting background as the No. 5 prospect of the class of 2022. However, Auriemma really liked what he saw from her during the Iowa State game, and pointed out that Brady's contributions are very valuable even if they don't show up on the stat sheet.

"She is not going to get a lot of box score stuff, but I thought she had a great game," Auriemma said of Brady's performance against the Cyclones. "We just need everybody to contribute in their own way, and that's what we are getting."

Earlier this month, Auriemma said Brady is sometimes too affected when things don't go her way, and if that she became able to shake off any negatives that arose on the prior play, she would be more consistent.