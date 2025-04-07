This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

UConn women's basketball is back on top, and in emphatic fashion at that. The No. 2-seeded Huskies thumped (1) South Carolina, 82-59, for their first title since 2016. It's UConn's 12th title, the most of any Division I basketball program, men's or women's, and this victory -- if not tourney run -- was as comprehensive as it gets.

The 23-point win is tied for the third-largest in title game history.

Add in UConn crushing (1) UCLA by 34 in the semifinals

by Sarah Strong (24 points, 17 rebounds) became the first UConn freshman to have a double-double in the championship game. Get to know UConn's next superstar.

(24 points, 17 rebounds) became the first UConn freshman to have a double-double in the championship game. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd (24 points), Paige Bueckers (17 points) and Strong outscored South Carolina by themselves, 65-59.

(24 points), (17 points) and Strong outscored South Carolina by themselves, 65-59. Bueckers finished her magnificent career with 477 points in the NCAA Tournament, one more than Maya Moore for most in UConn history. It's also third by any player, behind Caitlin Clark and Chamique Holdsclaw .

for most in UConn history. It's also third by any player, behind and . The Huskies became the first team to take out three No. 1 seeds in the women's tournament.

Make no mistake: Not winning a title since 2016 was a definite slump for Geno Auriemma's program. But with Bueckers on a mission to finish her career with a title and plenty of supporting characters around her, this Huskies team was dominant. And while it wasn't Bueckers' biggest scoring effort, a national title cements her name in Huskies lore, Isabel Gonzalez writes.

Even with Bueckers off to the WNBA, Jack Maloney assesses whether this could be the dawn of another UConn dynasty. And Auriemma's incredible numbers just keep growing.

On the other side, here's what the Gamecocks can learn from the loss.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO ALEX OVECHKIN

Alex Ovechkin stands alone. The Capitals superstar scored his 895th career goal Sunday, passing Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record.

Coincidentally, it was Ovechkin's 1,487th career game, which is exactly how many Gretzky played. The numbers are overwhelming, Austin Nivision writes.

Nivison: "325 power play goals -- One of the clearest signs of an all-time great competitor is that his or her opponents know what's coming and still can't stop it. That's been Ovechkin on the power play for his entire career. ... 136 game-winning goals -- This is another record for Ovechkin, which he just broke on his 894th career goal [Friday night]. Ovechkin now has sole possession of the most game-winning goals ever, passing Jaromir Jagr in the process."

Gretzky owns pretty much every major NHL skater record, so to see one fall is stunning. Eighty-hundred and ninety-four is a mind-boggling number. But is it untouchable? Austin laid out who -- if anyone -- could break Ovechkin's record. And here are some marks that are actually unbreakable ... we think.

THE DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Up 14 with 8:03 left.

Up nine with 2:06 left.

Up seven with 1:15 left.

Up six with 0:34 left.

(1) Duke's collapse in a 70-67 loss to (1) Houston was as bad as it looks. (Maybe worse.) The anatomy of the blown lead features all the things you come to associate with March Madness choke jobs: turnovers, missed free throws, defensive breakdowns, mental miscues and an offense gone cold at the worst time.

But for it to happen to this Duke team, the one that had lost just once in 2025, the one that had answers to seemingly all challengers all season? Stunning.

The last 20 seconds encapsulate it:

Tyrese Proctor -- excellent early in the tournament but not so much Saturday -- missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

-- excellent early in the tournament but not so much Saturday -- missed the front end of a 1-and-1. After a questionable foul on Cooper Flagg on the rebound, J'Wan Roberts nailed both free throws. He was built for moments like those

on the rebound, nailed both free throws. Flagg missed a good midrange look, a devastating end to a marvelous season negatively impacts his all-time one-and-done status

Duke had struggled in close games early in the season. But those struggles seemed to be in the rearview as they dominated. In fact, they had more wins by 30+ (seven) than games decided by single digits (six) in 2025 entering the Final Four.

But those early-season issues reared their heads once again, and the Blue Devils go down as one of the best teams not to win a title, Matt Norlander writes.

Norlander: "The loss is so monstrous in its shock value, it takes a minute to emerge from the haze to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Duke lost for reasons that were always looming, dating all the way back to the preseason. ... Jon Scheyer has done a remarkable job in three seasons running this program. His 89 wins are tied with Brad Stevens and Brad Underwood for the most to start a D-I head coaching career. But this loss feels, in this moment, unshakeable."

In the NCAA Tournament, you'd better have guards, you'd better rebound and you'd better have toughness. Well, the box score says Houston's starting guards outscored Duke's 49-30, and the Cougars owned a 11-rebound edge. What the box score doesn't show is Houston's vast toughness advantage.

"This ain't no beauty contest," Kelvin Sampson said postgame. He's absolutely right. I loved Dennis Dodd's story on Houston's resoluteness.

Earlier in the night, we got another excellent one, with (1) Florida outlasting (1) Auburn, 79-73, behind -- who else -- Walter Clayton Jr. The electric Gator guard scored 34 points -- 20 in the second half -- in what Matt called an "instantly legendary performance." My goodness does he make some incredibly difficult shots ... and make them look easy.

On the other end, Florida limited Johni Broome, and while it was the big guys getting it done defensively, it started with a Clayton pep talk, Kyle Boone notes. What can't this guy do?!

🏀 Florida vs. Houston: National championship predictions



For the 11th time ever, it's two No. 1 seeds vying for the title. Tonight's Florida-Houston battle (8:50 p.m. ET on CBS, March Madness Live or Paramount+) should be an excellent one.

Both teams have stars. Both teams hit the offensive glass with reckless abandon. Both teams have taken under-the-radar guys and made them huge contributors. Florida has no top-100 players, but several future NBA players, and Isaac Trotter looked at how the Gators excel with player development.

So, who wins? Our expert picks and best bets are in.

⚾ MLB Power Rankings, weekend roundup



It's early, but there's a new No. 1 in Matt Snyder's Power Rankings, courtesy of them taking two out of three from the old No. 1. Here's the top five:

Phillies (previous: 2) Dodgers (1) Rangers (3) Giants (22) Padres (5)

Yes, that's an 18-spot jump for the 8-1 Giants! They have the best record in baseball and a couple of walk-off wins, both over the Mariners, whose 12-spot fall is the largest in the bigs.

