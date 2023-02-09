The Connecticut women's basketball team has suffered back-to-back losses, which is normal for most programs. No. 4 UConn, of course, is not most programs.

When UConn fell, 59-52, to Marquette on Wednesday, it marked the first time the team has lost consecutive games since 1993. They previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina, 81-77, on Sunday. Wednesday's loss was the Huskies' lowest scoring output of the 2022-23 season. It also marked the first time Marquette that ever beaten UConn, as they were previously 0-16 vs. the Huskies.

"I told the team this: I'm surprised that it's taken this long for us to have that kind of mental checkout," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said following Wednesday's loss, according to ESPN. "And it's the first time all year in 20-some games that it's happened. Tonight happened to be that night. And against the wrong team."

Prior to Wednesday, UConn had last dropped consecutive just under 30 years ago, when they fell to Providence on March 7 in the Big East Tournament and to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament on March 17. Since dropping those back-to-back games, the Huskies were 75-0 following losses and had went 1,083 consecutive games without two straight losses until Wednesday's defeat to the Golden Eagles.

Depth has been an issue for the Huskies this season, as they've dealt with injuries to several key players throughout the season.

All-American Paige Bueckers, who has averaged 18 points in two seasons with the program, has missed the entire campaign due to a knee injury.

Guard Azzi Fudd has been dealing with a knee injury that has limited her to just nine games on the season.

Suard Caroline Ducharme has a concussion and has played just 12 games as a result.

UConn has a 21-4 (13-1 Big East) record this season with losses to Maryland and Notre Dame prior to this week's defeats at the hands of Marquette and South Carolina.