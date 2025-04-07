Geno Auriemma's tenure at UConn is one of the greatest in coaching history, in any sport at any level. Entering his 40th season at the helm of the Huskies, Auriemma had already compiled one of the all-time coaching resumes, but it had been eight years since his last national championship in 2016 and the depth of women's college basketball has never been better.

That championship drought came to an end on Sunday as the Huskies lifted the national championship trophy for the 12th time under Auriemma after a comprehensive 82-59 win over South Carolina. Much has changed in women's college basketball over the nine years between Auriemma's 11th and 12th titles, but if there were any doubt that he still could put together a championship squad it ended with the Huskies' dominant run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

UConn's emphatic national championship win over South Carolina could mark the start of another Huskies dynasty Jack Maloney

While Paige Bueckers will exit for the WNBA Draft later this month, UConn looks poised to be the title favorites once again in 2025-26. Azzi Fudd will return for one more year to bolster her draft stock, while freshman Sarah Strong appears poised to become the next great UConn star. For the 71-year-old Auriemma, who last year signed a five-year extension, there's more work to do once they get to the gym in Storrs. But, until then, his stellar career is worth taking reflecting upon, so why not take a beat and review his one-of-a-kind resume.

Geno Auriemma's career by the numbers

12 national championships: Auriemma won his first title with UConn back in 1995 and with this win 30 years later, he's now led the Huskies to at least one national championship in each of the last four decades.

1,250 wins: Auriemma passed Tara VanDerveer on the all-time D-I wins list earlier this season with his 1,217th win, and the Huskies win in the national championship game pushed him to 1,250. If he coaches out the remainder of his current contract (through 2029), he could tack another 120+ wins to that figure.

.883 win percentage: Auriemma's win percentage over 40 years at UConn is the best in history, and he's coached an undefeated national championship squad an incredible six times.

24 Final Fours: The Huskies have reached the Final Four in more than half of Auriemma's seasons at the helm.

36 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances: UConn didn't make the NCAA Tournament until Auriemma's fourth season as head coach and have not missed one since 1989.

29 conference tournament wins: The Huskies have won their regular season conference title 31 times and won their conference tournament 29 times, dominating the Big East and AAC under Auriemma's watch.

8 Naismith Coach of the Year awards: Auriemma has earned the nation's top honor for coaches eight times in his 40 seasons.

5 No. 1 overall WNBA Draft picks: The Huskies have produced more top picks in the WNBA Draft -- Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart -- than any program since the league's inception in 1997. And on April 14, Paige Bueckers figures to make it six if the Dallas Wings select her first overall, as expected.