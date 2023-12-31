The battle between crosstown rivals No. 2 UCLA and No. 6 USC did not disappoint. The Bruins used their excellent defense and depth to remain undefeated after a 71-64 win against the Trojans.

This was the first time the programs met while both were undefeated, and it was the third time they've faced each other as top 10 opponents.

"I thought it was such a gutsy win," UCLA coach Cori Close said. "We knew they are a really good team, we are a really good team and we needed to have every battle. We have a goal every game to have 75 passion plays or better. Those are all the things that don't show up on the stat sheet. … We had 76, and we needed every single one."

Both teams showed off their defensive powers and neither shot above 35% from the field. There were 10 lead changes throughout the night, but UCLA led most of the game and has now won nine consecutive matchups against the Trojans.

Londynn Jones led the winning offense with 21 points on 8-of-12 from the field, including five 3-pointers. Three other Bruins scored in double digits, one of them being Lauren Betts, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds and a career-best six blocks.

USC got off to a shaky offensive start, missing its first 10 shots. UCLA reached a quick double-digit lead, but the Trojans eventually found their rhythm and made it a back-and-forth game.

Per usual, freshman JuJu Watkins led USC's efforts and registered a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds. It wasn't her best shooting night as she went 7-of-24 from the field, but she came in clutch from the charity line by making 11 out of her 12 free throw attempts.

A few Bruins took turns guarding Watkins, but UCLA veteran leader Charisma Osborne was the key reason why Watkins struggled.

"I think what people don't understand about Charisma is how high her basketball IQ is," Close said. "She knows every single part of the scouting report better than anyone else. I go to her a lot. I'm like, 'What are you thinking? What are you feeling out there?' Because she [just has] an elite basketball IQ combined with a ferocious desire to defend. That's a pretty darn good combination."

Trojan fans held their breath late in the fourth quarter as Watkins went down and was seen grabbing her right leg. It appeared to not be too serious as returned to the floor with five seconds remaining.

McKenzie Forbes was another offensive force for the Trojans as she recorded 23 points. No other USC player scored more than six points. Rayah Marshall went 3-of-11 from the field for six points, but she grabbed 13 rebounds.

"We hate losing. Unfortunately, it was our first time experiencing it this year," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "But I wouldn't trade being in that locker room that I was in. It's a little more sad than the other one, but I wouldn't trade spots with any coach anywhere. ... I'm really proud of our effort and our fight."

UCLA is now 4-0 against ranked teams, something only No. 1 South Carolina has also achieved this season. Gottlieb's team will get another shot at the Bruins when UCLA visits the Galen Center on Jan. 14.