The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team is hosting a preseason exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday at the Moody Center for a good cause. All ticket sales will go to toward the construction of a new elementary school in the Uvalde school district, where five months ago 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary.

After the horrific incident, Robb Elementary was permanently closed and is set to be demolished.

"Sometimes you feel helpless, wanting to help somebody," Texas coach Vic Schaefer told the Associated Press. "I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program to really reach out."

Per the school's website, tickets prices are $6 for general admission and $10 for reserved seating. For those not in attendance, the game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

Schaefer has also pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans. He told the AP that his hope is that at least 10,000 fans show up. The money will be sent to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

"I'm really begging and pleading for our community to come out, to do as much as we can to be a part of helping them rebuild and heal," Schaefer said.

Grad student Sonia Morris, who transferred from DePaul this year, told the AP that she hopes this exhibition game helps her team make an impact in the community.

"It is for a good cause and it's always special to be able to help out like this, especially with the tragic event that happened," Morris said. "We want to have a lot of fans come out and help us make an impact and spread awareness."

After this event, No. 3 Texas is hosting another exhibition game against Wayland Baptist on Nov. 4. The Longhorns will officially tip off their 2022-23 season by hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Nov. 11.