Virginia Tech star Georgia Amoore has entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, per multiple reports. The news comes less than a week after head coach Kenny Brooks left the Hokies to take the Kentucky coaching job.

The "do not contact" tag lets schools knows a player does not want to be contacted unless they initiate the communication, which means Amoore likely has a pretty good idea of what program(s) she would like to explore more closely.

The 2023 All-ACC first-team selection had a tremendous 2023-24 season with Virginia Tech, recording 18.8 points and 6.9 assists per game. Amoore and star center Elizabeth Kitley were the dynamic duo that led the Hokies to their first Final Four in 2023.

Amoore shared a goodbye post to Virginia Tech fans four days ago, but the general assumption online was it meant she was declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. We now know that's not the case.

"Hokie nation -- What a ride these past four years have been but it's time to say goodbye," Amoore wrote. "It's been a blessing to be part of this family. I've built a home here in Blacksburg and lifelong friendships that I'll always hold close."

This season, the Hokies made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, but they fell just short of advancing with a 75-72 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Amoore finished her career at Virginia Tech as the program's leader in career assists (656) and is third in career points (1,853). In December 2022, she became the first Virginia Tech player in program history to record a triple-double with a 24-point, 10-rebound and 11-assist effort vs. Nebraska.