Iowa star Caitlin Clark had to be helped off the court after a fan collided with her following Ohio State's 100-92 upset win over the Hawkeyes. While she needed assistance to get to the locker room after the collision, which came as Ohio State fans stormed the court, Clark is doing fine now.

"Kind of scary, could've caused a pretty serious injury to me. It knocked the wind out of me," Clark, who scored a season-high 45 points in the loss, said after the game. "Their AD already came and apologized to me, so I appreciate that. This is what comes with the territory. I'm sure they tried their best to do whatever they could [to keep it safe]. Obviously, it didn't work, and that's disappointing."

Despite what happened after the final buzzer, Clark praised the atmosphere at the Schottenstein Center, which saw a program-record attendance of 18,660. Clark also said she wasn't upset at fans celebrating.

The postgame incident happened when a fan running toward the Ohio State team while holding his phone up crashed into Clark. They both fell to the ground, and Clark was quickly surrounded by her team. The fan got up and continued moving toward the Buckeyes.

"Our players should be safe," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "They should be able to walk off the floor. That's very disappointing."

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff started his postgame press conference by apologizing to Clark. He said the school had security in place, but some fans beat them to the court.

"That should never happen. I feel really bad," McGuff said. "Hopefully she is OK and [the collision] doesn't affect her moving forward. That's extremely unfortunate."