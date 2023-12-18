LSU coach Kim Mulkey was ejected in the last few minutes of Sunday's 81-36 win against Northwestern State after she argued with an official.

Mulkey was upset about a charging foul assessed to Aneesah Morrow late in the fourth quarter, and this led to a double technical.

Plenty of coaches in college and professional basketball have gotten in trouble for getting a little too heated when defending their players. This game was happening at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, so the fans were cheering on Mulkey and were not particularly happy with the referee's decision.

"Who knew you'd get an ovation for getting tossed," Mulkey quipped.

Mulkey said she gave the official "no choice." Angel Reese, who led the team with 24 points and 14 rebounds, was seen holding back her coach.

"It was precious," Mulkey said. "Angel was grabbing me and she yelled out, 'Kramer, come help me!' She was calling for my son in the stands to come get me."

The coach and her players were a lot more relaxed after the game, and were able to laugh at the situation.

"It was fun," Reese said when asked about having to hold Mulkey back. "Me and Coach Mulkey have similar personalities, and we really like to win no matter the score. Of course she's gonna fight for us, and we all fight for her. That moment was fun, and we knew we had her back and she had our back."