The 2024-25 women's college basketball season has officially come to an end, and while the dust settles it's time to take a look at what could lie ahead with CBS Sports' way-too-early Power Rankings. While April is definitely too soon to determine how good teams will be next season, the Huskies gave us a convincing preview with their national championship rout and therefore take the No. 1 spot.

Paige Bueckers is leaving to the WNBA, but the championship game against South Carolina was proof the team will be fine under the leadership of Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. The roster also has multiple pieces that bring an extra spark, including KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade. The Huskies struggled with injuries the past few years, but this past season reminded everyone how dangerous a healthy Geno Auriemma team can be.

South Carolina struggled mightily against UConn in the championship game, but Dawn Staley's Gamecocks should not be overlooked. Joyce Edwards had a solid freshman season and MiLaysia Fulwiley's athleticism makes her one of the nation's most fun players to watch. South Carolina locked down the No. 2 spot with the addition of Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer this past season.

Texas made the 2025 Final Four with a dominant defense led by Madison Booker and Rori Harmon. If Harmon stays and Vic Schaefer gets a shooter in the transfer portal, this team could easily make another deep run in the tournament next year.

USC finds itself in a tough spot because JuJu Watkins will likely miss most, if not all, of the season because of a torn ACL. To make matters worse, Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall are moving onto the WNBA while Avery Howell -- who showed promise as a freshman last season -- transferred to Washington. That being said, the Trojans are adding another weapon with Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

Another team with more questions than answers is Notre Dame, our way-too-early No. 25. The Fighting Irish lost several key players -- most notably Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King -- except for Hannah Hidalgo. While things aren't looking great in South Bend, Hidalgo is a proven star, Niele Ivey is one of the game's best coaches, and plenty of talent is available in the transfer portal to reload.

Now, here's a look at CBS Sports' way-too-early Power Rankings for the 2025-26 season.

First five out: Richmond, West Virginia, USC, Illinois, Mississippi State