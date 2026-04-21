Oklahoma State has picked up some serious momentum early in the offseason with the commitments of former Iowa State center Audi Crooks and former Florida guard Liv McGill, the top two players in the transfer portal. We are still almost 200 days away from the start of the 2026-27 season, but a few things are starting to shape up in women's college basketball.

UCLA is fresh off its first NCAA Tournament trophy, but the Bruins are not the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports way-too-early power rankings. Cori Close has some serious rebuilding to do after UCLA made history with six players selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is a good problem to have despite making next season a little more challenging.

The other Final Four teams -- UConn, South Carolina and Texas -- can still be found toward the top of the rankings due to a mixture of star returners and strong additions to the rosters. Without any more spoilers, here are our top 25 women's basketball teams in April:

1. UConn

Despite Azzi Fudd's departure, UConn is returning most of the core group that made it to the Final Four, including Naismith Player of the Year Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, Blanca Quiñonez and Ashlynn Shade. The addition of incoming freshman Olivia Vukosa, the Gatorade POY, will also give Geno Auriemma's team even more depth.

2. South Carolina

The national champion runner-up lost three starters with the departures of Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot, but Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson are hardly left without help. Chloe Kitts and Ashlynn Watkins, who missed the 2025-26 season, will be back on the court. The addition of former Texas guard Jordan Lee and incoming freshman Jerzy Robinson also makes this a dangerous group.

3. USC

The return of JuJu Watkins is a game-changer for the Trojans and it will be fun to see her on the court with Jazzy Davidson, who just wrapped up an impressive freshman season. Lindsay Gottlieb has some solid returners and is adding yet another high-profile freshman in Saniyah Hall, the No. 2 player in the 247Sports rankings. USC will also have another top 10 incoming freshman in Sara Okeke.

4. Texas



After two consecutive Final Four runs, there is huge roster turnover happening in Texas that includes both WNBA and transfer portal departures. However, star player Madison Booker will be joined by one of the top incoming freshman classes in the nation that includes Addison Bjorn, Isi Etute, Bri Crittendon and Aaliah Spaight -- all in the top 20 of 247Sports' class of 2026 rankings.

5. Michigan

The Wolverines are fresh off a historic season that included 28 wins and an Elite Eight appearance. Michigan will return most of its key players, including sophomores Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway and Te'Yala Delfosse, who, with another year of experience, will certainly make this a team to keep an eye on.

6. LSU

Flau'jae Johnson has officially left for the WNBA and the Tigers lost a few players to the transfer portal. However, the return of Mikaylah Williams, ZaKiyah Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley is a pretty good foundation. Kim Mulkey has also been working hard in the transfer portal and got a strong point guard in former Iowa State's Jada Williams.

7. Duke

The Blue Devils will return their leading scorer, Toby Fournier, and she will be joined by Texas transfer Aaliyah Crump, 247Sports' No. 5 player in the class of 2025. Duke made it to the Elite Eight even with Jadyn Donovan and Emilee Skinner ending their seasons early due to injury. They should be back on the court next season and, despite the departures of Taina Mair and Ashlon Jackson, the Blue Devils have a lot of potential if they can stay healthy.

8. Louisville

Jeff Walz knows how to keep Louisville in the conversation and this upcoming season should be no different. The Cardinal return Tajianna Roberts, Imari Berry and Elif Istanbulluoglu, who were three of the team's four double-digit scorers. They will be joined by Zamareya Jones, who was one of the top contributors for NC State as a sophomore. It will also be fun to see how former Tennessee freshman Deniya Prawl, the No. 6 player of the class of 2025, develops at this new school.

9. Vanderbilt

Shea Ralph was the 2026 Naismith Coach of the Year after a historic season with the Commodores. She should have no issue keeping the momentum going with the returns of Aubrey Galvan and Mikayla Blakes -- who led the nation in scoring last season. Vanderbilt is also bringing in reinforcements, including Mia Woolfolk, one of the most productive players for Georgia last season.

10. Iowa

Hannah Stuelke graduated but Iowa is returning its two other top contributors, Ava Heiden and Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright -- a player who has even captured the attention of Iowa legend Caitlin Clark. Jan Jensen's transfer portal movements include Dani Carnegie, who led Georgia in scoring during one of the best seasons in program history. But perhaps the most intriguing part of this roster will be five-star forward McKenna Woliczko, the program's highest-ranked player since Clark.

11. Ohio State

Chance Gray has left for the WNBA, but the Buckeyes seem to be returning the rest of their core group, including Jaloni Cambridge, who had a breakout sophomore season. Kevin McGuff has not made any big moves in the transfer portal yet but he added 6-foot center Adriana Diaz, an 18 year old who played two seasons of professional basketball in Spain.

12. Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls got the job done in the transfer portal with the commitment of former Iowa State star Audi Crooks and former Gator Liv McGill. Crooks was No. 2 in the nation in scoring with 25.8 points per game while making a name for herself with her inside presence and extremely efficient scoring. McGill, No. 11 in scoring with 22.5 points per contest, is an athletic playmaker who can also be dangerous on defense.

13. Ole Miss



Ole Miss had its top three contributors leave for the WNBA but, per usual, Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has worked her magic in the offseason and reloaded with eight players from the transfer portal -- including former Tennessee star Talaysia Cooper. In addition, the team returns Sira Thienou, who, as a sophomore, led the team in steals while also being one of their most consistent scorers and rebounders.

14. Kentucky

The Wildcats had four players drafted to the WNBA, which means the team will be missing multiple key pieces from their recent Sweet 16 run. And yet, the future of the program still looks bright with an incoming freshman class that features No. 8 Maddyn Greenway and No. 16 Savvy Swords. Kentucky also returns double-double machine Clara Strack, who led the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

15. TCU

No more Olivia Miles, Marta Suarez or Donovyn Hunter, but Mark Campbell is another coach who knows how to win in the transfer portal. His latest additions include former Stanford forward Lara Soma, former Oklahoma State guard Jadyn Wooten and former LSU guard Bella Hines, who, despite playing limited minutes, earned more recognition after volunteering to guard South Carolina's Tessa Johnson in February. The Horned Frogs are also in a good position with the return of elite rim protector Clara Silva.

16. UCLA

Yes, UCLA lost every single player who scored points in the national championship game, but Cori Close's culture will help keep UCLA competitive. Timea Gardiner missed this past season due to injury, but she was a significant contributor during the Bruins' 2024 Final Four run and will now become a veteran leader for a young UCLA roster. Close is also bringing reinforcements from the transfer portal, including Donovan Hunter from TCU, Bonnie Deas from Arkansas and Alina Aarnisalo, who is returning to UCLA after spending one year at North Carolina.

17. Oklahoma

The departures of Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst will certainly be felt, but the program is in good hands with the returns of Sahara Williams and Aaliyah Chavez, one of the most impressive freshmen in the nation this past season. The team also got some solid young talent with incoming freshmen transfers Keeley Parks from Kansas and Jordan Speiser from Kansas State. In addition, the Sooners will soon welcome Leslee Bell, the No. 22 player of the class of 2026.

18. North Carolina

The Tar Heels lost their top four contributors from their Sweet 16 run with Nyla Harris and Indya Nivar chasing their WNBA dreams and Lanie Grant and Elina Aarnisalo entering the transfer portal. However, North Carolina's key returners Ciera Toomey, Nyla Brooks and Reniya Kelly will be joined by the No. 1 player of the class of 2026, Kate Harpring. The team also got reinforcements in the form of forward Achol Akot from Oklahoma State.

19. Maryland

Maryland lost a lot of productivity but the returners include leading scorer Oluchi Okananwa and Addi Mack, who had a promising freshman season. Brenda Frese got to work in the transfer portal and added forward Nunu Agara, Stanford's leading scorer last season and one of the Cardinal's top rebounders. The Terrapins will also get a top 25 freshman in 6-foot-5 shooting forward Jordyn Jackson.

20. Washington

The Huskies are coming off their best season since now-WNBA star Kelsey Plum played for the program. They lost five seniors but will try to keep the momentum going with the return of their two leading scorers, Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell. A new addition who could make an impact right away will be former NC State forward Tilda Trygger, who started all 30 games for the Wolfpack as a sophomore.

21. Notre Dame

Coach Niele Ivey will have a practically brand new roster centered around superstar Hannah Hidalgo after multiple players graduated and KK Branford entered the transfer portal. Hidalgo is strong enough to help any team succeed, but the Fighting Irish are also loading up with an incoming freshman class that features four top 30 players. Notre Dame also added Princeton's leading scorer, Madison St. Rose, from the transfer portal.

22. Minnesota

Minnesota's top three scorers, Tori McKinney, Grace Grocholski and Mara Braunare, are set to return after reaching the program's first Sweet 16 since 2005. The Gophers also replaced departing seniors with some strong transfers, including former Penn State center Gracie Merkle, who averaged 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds as a junior.

23. NC State

Last year was the first time NC State didn't have a single senior on the roster and it led to a bit of a down year. The experience should still prove beneficial for the returning players, including leading scorers Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks, along with starting guard Qadence Samuels -- who won a national championship with UConn in 2025. NC State has been quiet in the transfer portal so far, but Wes Moore still has time to make some moves.

24. Illinois

The Fighting Illini were the youngest team in the NCAA Tournament and still managed to reach the second round. That experience could be invaluable as Illinois retains most of its key players -- including forward Berry Wallace, who registered a team-best 18.4 points per game as a sophomore. The team has also picked up more young talent in the transfer portal with the addition of former LSU freshman Divine Bourrage.

25. Virginia

After the program's first ever Sweet 16 appearance, the Cavaliers made a change in leadership and hired head coach Aaron Roussell. He has already shown his ability to create a winning culture, as he ended his time at Richmond with four straight 20-win seasons and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. His first big win with the Cavaliers was keeping Kymora Johnson, a key piece of Virginia's Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament.

First five out: West Virginia, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Clemson, Oregon