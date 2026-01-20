A few minutes into the second quarter of UConn's dominant 85-47 win over Notre Dame on Monday, which moved the top-ranked Huskies to 19-0 this season, Sarah Strong took a pass from Ashlynn Shade and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to reach 1,000 career points.

Strong, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in another impressive all-around showing, needed just 59 games to reach the 1,000-point milestone. In UConn history, only Maya Moore and Paige Bueckers have gotten there faster (both 55 games).

"I'm not surprised that she's gotten to 1,000 this quickly because it's consistent every night. She doesn't go two or three games where it comes up empty," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the win. "Her consistency is what stands out -- kinda like Paige and Maya, same thing -- and her efficiency. Those 1,000 points come in the context of what we're trying to do as a team."

For the season, Strong is now averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks on absurd 60.3/41.1/90 shooting splits. And she's doing all of that in just 27.3 minutes a night because UConn's games are almost never competitive in the fourth quarter.

Strong leads the Huskies in scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks and field goal percentage, and already has three games with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. (Notably, those performances have come against Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.) Every other player in NCAA Division I women's basketball this season has a combined six such outings. And forget the 50/40/90 club, Strong is on pace to be the founding member of the 60/40/90 club.

Because Strong plays so little compared to many of the top players in college basketball, her counting stats aren't at the top of major statistical categories. But she leads the country in win shares (6.4), box score plus-minus (plus-30.2), and PER (47.2). Her per-100 possession numbers are also out of this world: 37.2 points, 16.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks. She's on pace to become the first player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history to have a season with per-100 numbers of at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks.

However you want to slice it, Strong is having a historic season, and is well on her way to being named Naismith Player of the Year. After yet another big win for the Huskies, let's take a closer look at what makes Strong so special.

Offensive machine

Strong has reached double figures in every game this season, and has only shot below 50% once -- UConn's win over Michigan where she went 7 of 15 (46.7%). While she scores most of her points in the paint, she's comfortable all over the floor and her versatile skillset gives her an answer to whatever opponents throw her way.

Just look at her shot chart (which has not yet been updated to include Monday's game). She's shooting 76.9% at the rim, 57.7% in the mid-range and 41.1% from 3-point range. Stunningly, she is more than 10% above the NCAA Division I average from every single spot on the floor besides corner 3s, where she's only 8.8% above.

Sarah Strong's shot chart CBB Analytics

Strong's balance on the offensive end is incredible. Her three most common play types, per Synergy Sports, are transition, spot up and post up. Her frequency for each is nearly identical, and she ranks in the 90th percentile or better in efficiency for all three.

Play type Percent of possessions Points per possession PPP Rank Transition 23% 1.318 91% Spot up 21.6% 1.242 97% Post up 19.2% 1.327 98%

Strong can run the floor in transition, knock down open jumpers, attack off the bounce and cook in the post.

What are defenses supposed to do, especially when Strong is an excellent passer who rarely makes mistakes. She boasts a 2.53 assist-to-turnover ratio and Monday's win was just the fourth time this season that Strong has had three or more turnovers in a game. Furthermore, Strong is on pace to become just the ninth player in Division I history to average more than four assists and fewer than two turnovers with a usage rate of at least 25%.

Defensive force

As great as Strong is offensively, she's equally impressive on the defensive end.

Not only does Strong lead the Huskies in defensive rebounding, steals and blocks, she leads the country in defensive win shares (2.6) and defensive box score plus-minus (plus-12.7). She's also fourth in the country in steal rate (the percentage of opponent possessions that end in a steal by Strong when she's on the floor) at 7.5% and second in the country in Hakeem rate (a stat created by CBB Analytics which simply combines a player's steal and block rates) at 15.2%. In other words, when Strong is on the floor, 15.2% of opponent possessions end with her stealing the ball or blocking a shot.

Thanks in large part to Strong, UConn has the best defense in the country. CBB Analytics' team defensive rating stats go back to the 2018-10 season; UConn's 70.6 defensive rating this season is the best on record.

Strong's positional sense is brilliant, and she has quick hands and good instincts. And much like on the offensive end, her versatility is a major asset. At 6-foot-2, she has the size and strength to battle in the paint, but she's quick enough to hang on the perimeter.

She's just as liable to strip a ball-handler as she is to jump a passing lane or come up with a huge block.

Another impressive aspect of Strong's defense is that she rarely fouls. She's fouled out once in 59 career games and has had more than three fouls just five times. This season, she's averaging a paltry 1.5 fouls per game.

The bad news for the rest of the country is that Strong is only a sophomore and still has room to improve.

"She's not even halfway there to where I hope we can help her get," Auriemma said after UConn's win over Villanova earlier this month. "She's not even halfway there. Not even close."