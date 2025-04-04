Just as the NCAA Tournament is set to reach its conclusion on the men's side, so too are the best in women's college basketball nearing the culmination of their season and the right to be called champions. The Final Four in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament are set to do battle this weekend, with Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. playing host for the fourth time in history and the third time in the last 11 years.

No. 1 seed UCLA enters the Final Four seeking its first national championship in program history, while UConn seeks to break a dry spell that has lasted since 2016 -- an eternity considering the standards of the program, which is seeking its 12th national title. Meanwhile, SEC opponents South Carolina and Texas will play each other for the fourth time this season, this time for the right to advance to the championship game.

Women's March Madness 2025: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket with Final Four field set CBS Sports Staff

Looking to repeat as national champions, South Carolina enjoys a 2-1 edge over Texas in their three games so far this season, which includes a 64-45 victory in the SEC tournament championship game.

South Carolina and Texas' showdown will be the first of the two Final Four games on Friday night, followed by UCLA vs. UConn shortly afterward. The National championship game is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four

When: Friday, April 4 | Monday, April 7

Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN/ESPN 2, ABC

Stream: fubo (try for free), ESPN app

2025 Women's Final Four schedule

Friday, April 4

(1) South Carolina vs. (1) Texas -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

(1) UCLA vs. (2) UConn -- 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

Sunday, April 6