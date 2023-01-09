South Carolina and Stanford have stayed consistent since preseason and remain the top two programs in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, Illinois cracked the poll for the first time since Nov. 27, 2000.

It took 8,072 days, but the Fighting Illini are finally seeing their efforts pay off. Illinois went 7-20 last season and won just one Big Ten conference game. The team hasn't seen a winning season since 2012-13, but it's clear first-year coach Shauna Green is steering the program in the right direction.

Illinois fell to No. 3 Ohio State on Sunday, but they kept it competitive in the 81-87 result. The Fighting Illini's 14-3 record also includes a win against then-No. 12 Iowa on Jan. 1.

Also on Sunday, the California Golden Bears went toe-to-toe with Stanford, but the Cardinal survived thanks to a dominant performance by Cameron Brink that included 25 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

Another team having a solid season is LSU. The Tigers are still undefeated after wins over Texas A&M and Kentucky last week. They are No. 5 this week -- the program's best ranking since 2009.

Baylor made the biggest jump, as the Lady Bears climbed five spots following a 75-62 victory on the road against a ranked Kansas team. UConn went one spot up to No. 4 after a 73-37 victory over Xavier last Thursday. Their game against DePaul on Sunday was postponed because the Huskies did not have have the Big East-minimum seven scholarship student-athletes active due to injuries.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 16-0 700 1 2 Stanford 16-1 671 2 3 Ohio State 17-0 645 3 4 UConn 13-2 587 5 5 LSU 16-0 582 7 6 Indiana 14-1 574 5 7 Notre Dame 12-2 543 4 8 UCLA 14-2 457 12 9 Maryland 13-3 427 13 10 Utah 14-1 427 8 11 NC State 13-3 370 10 12 Iowa 12-4 352 16 13 Virginia Tech 13-3 342 9 14 Arizona 14-2 341 15 15 Iowa State 10-3 307 11 16 Duke 14-1 281 19 17 Michigan 13-3 261 14 18 Baylor 12-3 253 23 19 Oklahoma 12-2 212 17 20 Gonzaga 16-2 197 20 21 Oregon 12-4 144 18 22 North Carolina 10-5 126 22 23 Kansas 12-2 99 21 24 Illinois 14-3 42 NR 25 Villanova 14-3 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John's 22, Miami 10, South Florida 6, Seton Hall 5, Florida St. 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1.