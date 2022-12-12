The Kansas Jayhawks cracked the Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time since January 14, 2013. Meanwhile the top five teams have not moved, including the South Carolina Gamecocks as the unanimous No. 1 team.

Kansas became the No. 22-ranked team in the country after a 2-0 week with dominant wins over then-No. 12 Arizona on the road and Wichita State at home. The Jayhawks hold a 9-0 record for the fourth time in program history and have registered seven-straight victories by 20 or more points. Kansas is one of 12 unbeaten teams remaining in in Division I women's basketball, and the last one in the Big 12 conference.

"We've talked a lot about being a program on the rise and we feel like the trajectory of our program is headed in a positive direction," said Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider in a statement. "I think earning a spot in the AP Poll for the first time since 2013 is the latest indication of that. We feel good about it, in terms of the program validation, but we're in the non-conference portion of our schedule and we have a lot of goals still in front of us."

Arizona fell the most out of all the ranked teams, dropping eight spots to No. 20 after the Wildcats 77-50 loss to Kansas on Dec. 8.

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies continue to be plagued by injuries and have fallen three spots to No. 9 after a 78-85 loss at Maryland. Meanwhile, the Terrapins moved up five spots to No. 15.

The UCLA Bruins, unranked at the beginning of the season, continue climbing up the rankings. They are now No. 10 after moving up three spots following a 64-41 will over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins are 9-1 this season, with their only loss coming in a competitive game against South Carolina.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1 2 Stanford 10-1 672 2 3 Ohio State 10-0 627 3 4 Indiana 10-0 623 4 5 Notre Dame 8-1 577 5 6 Virginia Tech 10-0 549 7 7 North Carolina 8-1 514 T-8 8 NC State 9-1 505 T-8 9 UConn 7-2 450 6 10 UCLA 9-1 416 13 11 LSU 9-0 391 11 12 Iowa 8-3 369 16 13 Utah 8-0 359 15 14 Iowa State 7-2 329 10 15 Maryland 9-3 310 20 T-16 Oregon 7-1 264 17 T-16 Creighton 8-1 264 18 18 Baylor 7-2 186 19 19 Michigan 9-1 181 14 20 Arizona 7-1 177 12 21 Arkansas 12-0 169 NR 22 Kansas 9-0 149 NR 23 Gonzaga 9-2 100 22 24 Oklahoma 8-1 72 23 25 Villanova 9-2 56 NR

Others receiving votes: St. John's 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1