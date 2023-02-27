The South Carolina Gamecocks remain undefeated and have now held the No. 1 spot for 36 consecutive weeks, tying Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the AP Top 25 Poll. Only the UConn Huskies (51 weeks from Feb. 18, 2008 to Dec. 10, 2010) have a longer streak.

The Gamecocks wrapped up the regular season undefeated at 29-0. Head coach Dawn Staley is confident her team is ready for the postseason.

"Win loser or draw, I think we'll be who we are," Staley said after Sunday's 73-63 win against Georgia. "Losing isn't something that we've done this year, so we really don't know how we'll respond to it. I hope we are not even faced with it, but I know this team understands the task that is in front of them."

Indiana, despite losing a thriller against Iowa on Sunday because of a Caitlin Clark buzzer-beater, remained at No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Utah Utes earned their first ever share of the Pac-12 regular season title with Stanford after pulling off an upset against the Cardinals on Sunday. Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said postgame that beating elite programs, like Stanford, has been her "dream and vision since I got here."

Utah continued making history on Monday by earning its highest ranking in program history at No. 3 -- climbing five spots from last week.

The biggest jump this week went to Texas, who defeated then-No. 13 Oklahoma. Both teams entered the game tied at the top of the Big 12, so the win was a big step toward potentially earning the Longhorns their first conference regular season title since 2004. The biggest drop happened the Arizona Wildcats, who took losses to Oregon and Oregon State last week. Arizona dropped seven spots to No. 21.

Overall it was an interesting week, with 15 ranked teams losing at least one game -- by far the most Top 25 schools to lose in the same week this season, according to the AP.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 29-0 700 1 2 Indiana 26-2 650 2 3 Utah 25-3 599 8 4 LSU 27-1 590 5 5 Maryland 24-5 588 7 6 Stanford 27-4 587 3 7 Iowa 23-6 560 6 8 Virginia Tech 24-4 497 9 9 UConn 25-5 484 4 10 Notre Dame 24-4 481 10 11 Villanova 25-5 378 15 12 Texas 22-7 355 19 13 Duke 24-5 347 11 14 Ohio State 23-6 331 16 15 Gonzaga 27-3 282 18 16 Oklahoma 22-5 273 13 17 Michigan 21-8 202 12 18 North Carolina 20-9 183 22 19 UCLA 22-8 181 17 20 Colorado 22-7 174 21 21 Arizona 21-8 144 14 22 UNLV 27-2 122 24 23 Iowa State 18-8 115 20 24 Middle Tennessee 23-4 58 25 25 South Florida 25-5 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Florida Gulf Coast 13, Ole Miss 13, USC 10, South Dakota State 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3