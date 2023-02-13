The South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 team in the country for the 34th consecutive week -- tied for the third longest streak in the history of the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, the UNLV Lady Rebels have entered the rankings for the first time since 1994.
Dawn Staley's Gamecock squad is now the last undefeated college basketball team in the nation -- men's or women's -- while riding a 31-game winning streak that also includes their 2022 NCAA Championship. The only other unbeaten team remaining was LSU, but South Carolina took care of business against the Tigers with a 88-64 victory on Sunday. That became the program's 19 consecutive victory against a ranked opponent. LSU, still in the middle of the best season in program history, dropped two spots to No. 5.
The Lady Rebels (24-2) entered this week as the No. 23 team -- their highest ranking since March 1993. They are undefeated in Mountain West play and could be the outright regular-season champions if they win against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday.
"Obviously it means a lot. When I took the job I had a vision of what this place could be and what it once was," head coach Lindy La Rocque told the AP. "That's what I remember and I'm trying to put the pieces together to make that come to fruition. This is one of the small milestones that gives you a little bit of joy and you know that you're doing some things right."
The USC Trojans are also ranked this week at No. 25. They've had quite the season that includes a huge upset over then-No. 2 Stanford in January. The Trojans have a top 10 defense and showed it off on Sunday when they beat Oregon State 60-56 in overtime and did not allow the Beavers a single field goal in the extra period.
Another team having a good season is the Utah Utes (22-2), who are seeing their best ranking in program history at No. 4 this week. They picked up a 92-69 win over Washington on Friday by shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc and making 16 3-pointers. Two days later, the Utes picked up their seventh straight Pac-12 win with a 73-59 victory over Washington State.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina (28)
|25-0
|700
|1
|2
|Indiana
|23-1
|670
|2
|3
|Stanford
|24-3
|627
|6
|4
|Utah
|22-2
|574
|7
|5
|LSU
|23-1
|562
|3
|6
|UConn
|22-4
|561
|4
|7
|Iowa
|20-5
|552
|5
|8
|Maryland
|21-5
|513
|8
|9
|Duke
|22-3
|478
|9
|10
|Notre Dame
|20-4
|447
|10
|11
|Virginia Tech
|20-4
|427
|11
|12
|Michigan
|20-5
|386
|12
|13
|Ohio State
|21-4
|354
|13
|14
|Villanova
|22-4
|313
|15
|15
|Oklahoma
|20-4
|288
|16
|16
|UCLA
|20-6
|156
|18
|17
|Texas
|20-6
|243
|20
|18
|Arizona
|19-6
|215
|17
|19
|North Carolina
|18-7
|212
|14
|20
|Gonzaga
|23-3
|187
|23
|21
|Colorado
|20-5
|175
|25
|22
|Iowa State
|15-7
|58
|21
|23
|UNLV
|24-2
|52
|NR
|24
|Florida State
|20-7
|51
|19
|25
|USC
|19-6
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.