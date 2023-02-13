The South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 team in the country for the 34th consecutive week -- tied for the third longest streak in the history of the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, the UNLV Lady Rebels have entered the rankings for the first time since 1994.

Dawn Staley's Gamecock squad is now the last undefeated college basketball team in the nation -- men's or women's -- while riding a 31-game winning streak that also includes their 2022 NCAA Championship. The only other unbeaten team remaining was LSU, but South Carolina took care of business against the Tigers with a 88-64 victory on Sunday. That became the program's 19 consecutive victory against a ranked opponent. LSU, still in the middle of the best season in program history, dropped two spots to No. 5.

The Lady Rebels (24-2) entered this week as the No. 23 team -- their highest ranking since March 1993. They are undefeated in Mountain West play and could be the outright regular-season champions if they win against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday.

"Obviously it means a lot. When I took the job I had a vision of what this place could be and what it once was," head coach Lindy La Rocque told the AP. "That's what I remember and I'm trying to put the pieces together to make that come to fruition. This is one of the small milestones that gives you a little bit of joy and you know that you're doing some things right."

The USC Trojans are also ranked this week at No. 25. They've had quite the season that includes a huge upset over then-No. 2 Stanford in January. The Trojans have a top 10 defense and showed it off on Sunday when they beat Oregon State 60-56 in overtime and did not allow the Beavers a single field goal in the extra period.

Another team having a good season is the Utah Utes (22-2), who are seeing their best ranking in program history at No. 4 this week. They picked up a 92-69 win over Washington on Friday by shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc and making 16 3-pointers. Two days later, the Utes picked up their seventh straight Pac-12 win with a 73-59 victory over Washington State.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 25-0 700 1 2 Indiana 23-1 670 2 3 Stanford 24-3 627 6 4 Utah 22-2 574 7 5 LSU 23-1 562 3 6 UConn 22-4 561 4 7 Iowa 20-5 552 5 8 Maryland 21-5 513 8 9 Duke 22-3 478 9 10 Notre Dame 20-4 447 10 11 Virginia Tech 20-4 427 11 12 Michigan 20-5 386 12 13 Ohio State 21-4 354 13 14 Villanova 22-4 313 15 15 Oklahoma 20-4 288 16 16 UCLA 20-6 156 18 17 Texas 20-6 243 20 18 Arizona 19-6 215 17 19 North Carolina 18-7 212 14 20 Gonzaga 23-3 187 23 21 Colorado 20-5 175 25 22 Iowa State 15-7 58 21 23 UNLV 24-2 52 NR 24 Florida State 20-7 51 19 25 USC 19-6 31 NR

Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.