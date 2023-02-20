The South Carolina Gamecocks are the only undefeated in college basketball team in the nation and have now been the No. 1 team for the 35 consecutive weeks. They're not, however, the unanimous choice anymore after an upset scare on Sunday against an unranked Ole Miss team.

South Carolina (27-0, 14-0 SEC) has been dominating all season but was taken to overtime by Yolett McPhee-McCuin's Lady Rebels before pulling off the 64-57 victory. That became the Gamecocks' 33rd consecutive win. Meanwhile, Ole Miss holds a 20-7 overall record and received one Top 25 vote this week.

"She does a great job at coaching. She is very disciplined with her team. She doesn't settle for anything besides them being great," said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley about her opponent. "Them being committed to the way that she wants to play. When you do that and you're locked in as players with your coach, you are going to turn the program around fairly quickly."

The Gamecocks have 27 out of the 28 first place votes, losing one to No. 2 Indiana. The Hoosiers are riding a 14-game winning streak after wins over then-No. 13 Ohio State, then-No.12 Michigan and Purdue last week. They are now 9-0 against Top 25 teams this season, which is the most victories against ranked opponents by any team in the nation. After beating Purdue 69-46 on Sunday, Indiana has now clinched at least a share of their first Big Ten title for the first time since 1983.

Stanford remained at No. 3 this week, while UConn climbed two spots to No. 4. Geno Auriemma's Huskies edged Creighton last Wednesday 62-60, but their biggest boost was a 60-51 win over then-No. 14 Villanova on Saturday.

LSU picked up wins against Ole Miss and Florida, which allowed the Tigers to keep their No. 5 spot. They're in the middle of one of the best regular seasons in school history and their only loss is still to No. 1 South Carolina.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Illinois Fighting Illini re-entered the poll sharing the No. 25 spot, which previously belonged to the USC Trojans.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (27) 27-0 699 1 2 Indiana (1) 26-1 672 2 3 Stanford 25-3 634 3 4 UConn 24-4 585 6 5 LSU 25-1 573 5 6 Iowa 22-5 567 7 7 Maryland 22-5 522 8 8 Utah 23-3 507 4 9 Virginia Tech 22-4 488 11 10 Notre Dame 22-4 464 10 11 Duke 23-4 416 9 12 Michigan 20-6 340 12 13 Oklahoma 22-4 336 15 14 Arizona 21-6 322 18 15 Villanova 23-5 296 14 16 Ohio State 22-5 291 13 17 UCLA 21-6 279 16 18 Gonzaga 25-3 206 20 19 Texas 21-7 186 17 20 Iowa State 17-7 176 22 21 Colorado 21-6 113 21 22 North Carolina 19-8 100 19 23 Florida State 22-7 96 24 24 UNLV 25-2 78 23 T-25 Illinois 20-7 29 NR T-25 Middle Tennessee 22-4 29 NR

Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 3, Cleveland State 3, South Dakota State 2, Toledo 1, USC 1, Columbia 1, Illinois State 1, UMass 1, Ole Miss 1