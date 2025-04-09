With the 2024-25 women's college basketball season complete, the game of musical chairs also known as the offseason has begun. A host of talented players are in the transfer portal looking for new homes on a list ranging from superstars to coveted sleepers.

As a result, 247Sports director of women's basketball Brandon Clay took a shot at ranking the top-20 prospects in the transfer portal.

For these rankings, Clay considers how many years of eligibility a prospect has remaining along with their statistical production. So, a younger prospect will have more value than older player -- even if they have identical stats. With that in mind, let's dive into the women's college basketball Transfer Portal Rankings, which are graded 1-100 with the lower 90s representing a valuable role player while a 99 or 100 means a No. 1 option on an elite team.

1. Ta'Niya Latson (From Florida State to South Carolina)

Grade: 99

Ta'Niya Latson has been a force since arriving in Tallahassee in 2022. She averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 2024-25, making her the nation's leading scorer. She's as good of a prospect statically as Aneesah Morrow was during the 2023 offseason. This earns Latson the honor of being the No. 1 prospect in the transfer portal and one of the best players to ever hit the women's portal. She committed to South Carolina on Tuesday, giving the Gamecocks a much-needed scoring boost.

2. Olivia Miles (From Notre Dame to TCU)

Grade: 98

Olivia Miles has been consistent throughout her career for one of the nation's top programs in Notre Dame. During the 2024-25 season, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Coming off a knee injury suffered the prior year, Miles didn't get the same amount of touches at the point position as she did previously.

Miles has committed to play for TCU coach Mark Campbell on Monday. The former McDonald's and Naismith All-American will have a single season of eligibility remaining. Can she have a resurgence with the Horned Frogs like Hailey Van Lith did this season?

Grade: 97

Lucy Olsen had a 97 rating in last year's portal upon leaving Villanova. A one-year eligible transfer, Olsen proceeded to have a dynamic season at Iowa. Olsen's success prompted me to keep a close eye for a portal entry who could replicate her success. Enter Gianna Kneepkens, who hit the transfer portal Friday after spending her first four seasons at Utah. Seeing Kneepkens' name immediately made me think of Olsen as she averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds and three assists per game last season. If Kneepkens brings this type of production to her new program, she could be the steal of this year's portal.

Grade: 97

Despite playing on one of the Big Ten's worst rosters, Serah Williams was still able to produce at a level many couldn't match. She averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season after putting up 17.4 points and 10.7 rebounds the year prior. As of now, Williams is the most productive big in the country. Her game is different than Liatu King (who transferred to Notre Dame from Pittsburgh last spring), but she had a very similar production rate. Could a program in Notre Dame's position be in the hunt for Williams?

5. Tonie Morgan (From Georgia Tech)

Grade: 95

There aren't many players who can walk into a new system and immediately execute at a high level. However, Tonie Morgan has the potential to do that after leaving Georgia Tech. Morgan scored 13.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game on 48.9% from the floor in 2024-25. Her efficiency is a separator, making her a coveted option for her final season of eligibility.

6. Taliah Scott (From Auburn to Baylor)

Grade: 95

For the second straight season, Taliah Scott checks in as a top-10 prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. Last year, she left for Arkansas for Auburn. Fast forward 12 months, and Scott is headed to Baylor after a coaching change at Auburn. Scott was limited to just 3 games in 2024-25 before redshirting for the Tigers due to an injury. She visited Baylor and made things official shortly after. If healthy, she'll bring the Bears an instant scoring option. Her former Auburn coach, Johnnie Harris, will also be on the Baylor staff, so she'll have a familiar face on the sidelines.

7. Cotie McMahon (From Ohio State)

Grade: 95

Cotie McMahon's field goal accuracy has increased in each of her three seasons despite her 3-point percentage decreasing over that span. That being said: McMahon averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for an Ohio State roster that was good enough to host the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

8. Kara Dunn (From Georgia Tech)

Grade: 95

Kara Dunn is a rare player with one year of eligibility remaining who hasn't graduated yet. This makes her potential landing spot a little trickier than most in the portal. Whatever school lands Dunn is getting a productive and versatile option at the forward position. Dunn averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds on 49% from the field last season. In the process, Dunn helped lead Georgia Tech to the NCAA Tournament.

9. Gal Raviv (From Quinnipiac to Miami)

Grade: 95

Gal Raviv was the most productive freshman this season as she averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Although Raviv wasn't playing against Power 4-level competition, what she did during her first college season can't be overlooked. In Quinnipiac's only Power 4 matchup of the year, Raviv put up 25 points and five rebounds against Miami. Ironically, Raviv will be a Hurricane next year.

10. Avery Howell (From USC to Washington)

Grade: 95

Avery Howell is an interesting prospect to slot in the rankings. She played quality minutes all season on a USC roster headlined by Naismith National Player of the Year Juju Watkins. But as a freshman, Howell only averaged 7.5 points. She did shoot 43% from the 3, though. During the NCAA Tournament, Howell's role expanded and her average jumped to 12.5 points per game.

11. Yarden Garzon (From Indiana to Maryland)

Grade: 93

Yarden Garzon is one of the transfer portal's best shooters. She averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for Indiana last season while shooting 42.6% from the 3-point line. Also, she holds the school record for 3-pointers made with 220 during her time in Bloomington. She'll stay in the Big Ten as Garzon committed to Maryland on Monday.

Grade: 93

Due to the lack of true post players who have produced at the Power 4-level in this year's portal, Breya Cunningham is a major priority for several schools. Coming off a 2024-25 season where she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds, the former Arizona Wildcat was on campus at Baylor. Cunningham is right on the cusp of being a top-10 player in our portal rankings. But based on positional needs, it's fair to say Cunningham will be in high demand for several teams.

13. Latasha Lattimore (From Virginia to Ole Miss)

Grade: 93

Latasha Lattimore saw a huge jump in her productivity last season, almost tripling her scoring and rebounding per-game averages. Lattimore averaged 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for Virginia. If she can maintain this level of play, she'll be a great frontcourt option for Ole Miss.

14. Gracie Merkle (From Penn State to Maryland)

Grade: 93

Gracie Merkle has legitimate size on the interior as she's the biggest post player in the top-20 of the portal rankings. Merkle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining to play in College Park. If she can come close to the 15.5-point, 8.6-rebound per-game production she had last season for Penn State, she'll be a welcome addition to the Maryland roster.

15. Ta'Mia Scott (From Middle Tennessee State)

Grade: 93

Scott played a major role for a MTSU roster that won 26 games on the season by averaging 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. Scott would be a plug-and-play option for most of the programs in America, whether that's in a starting capacity or first off the bench. She can do a little of everything.

16. Jalyn Brown (From Arizona State)

Grade: 93

Jalyn Brown was Arizona State's leading scorer during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18 points and four rebounds a game. She will walk in the door of her next program and provide a bigger wing who can make plays with her scoring. Do not be surprised to see the Baltimore native make her way back to the East Coast.

Grade: 93

Ashley Sofilkanich is one of the more intriguing prospects to enter the transfer portal. She averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and three assists per game. The 2024-25 Patriot League Player of the Year will have no shortage of suitors. Also her sister, Taylor Sofilkanich, is a four-star high school prospect in the 2026 class. This may factor into where the sophomore decides to land.

18. Jada Williams (From Arizona to Iowa State)

Grade: 93

Former Arizona Wildcat Jada Williams entered the transfer portal this week. Based on optics, it seems like Williams with be a good fit for almost any program after averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game in 2024-25. However, Iowa State is hoping her hard work and competitive nature translates. She should make an immediate impact on a roster with two of the nation's top frontcourt players in Addy Brown and Audi Crooks.

19. Tyi Skinner (From Arizona State)

Grade: 93

Like Jalyn Brown, Tyi Skinner was a bright spot on an Arizona State roster that struggled to score at times. Skinner put points on the board early and often last season, finishing with 16.8 points per game. Many teams looking for a scorer of Skinner's capacity in the portal, and she'll have a single season of eligibility remaining.

Grade: 93

Kiyomi McMiller is an interesting prospect to slot. Her talent is undeniable as the freshman averaged 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Scarlet Knights. However, McMiller only played 21 games this season with no known injuries. And, she was suspended by Rutgers coach Coquese Washington for arguably their biggest game of the year -- a bout against USC. If McMiller can find a home where she can flourish, she's as good offensively as any prospect in this cycle.