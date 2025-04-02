The NCAA transfer portal cycle for the 2025 college basketball season opened March 24 and will close on Tuesday, April 22. As the transfer cycle begins, expect major movement across the sport. Top players like the nation's leading scorer, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, and Notre Dame's Olivia Miles have already hit the portal with more stars expected enter as the postseason comes to close.

With NIL becoming a driving factor in the women's college basketball landscape, this year's portal could be filled with more talent than ever. Also, since the transfer window has been shortened from 45 days to 30, movement in and out of the portal will happened at unprecedented speeds. As a result, the Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, Brandon Clay, and the 247Sports team has decided to compile all the compelling news from the transfer portal into one easy-to-read article

Ta'Niya Latson (FSU), Grade: 99

Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Grade: 98

Gianna Kneepkens (Utah), Grade: 97

Serah Williams (Wisconsin), Grade: 97

Kara Dunn (Georgia Tech), Grade: 95

Latasha Lattimore (Virginia), Grade: 95

Cotie McMahon (Ohio State), Grade: 95

Tonie Morgan (Georgia Tech), Grade: 95

Gal Raviv (Quinnipiac), Grade: 95

Taliah Scott (Auburn), Grade: 95

Jalyn Brown (Arizona State), Grade: 93