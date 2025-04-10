The women's basketball transfer portal is filled to the brim with talent. Players from across the nation are hopping into the portal in hopes of finding new homes to showcase their skills.

This prompted 247Sports director of women's basketball scouting Brandon Clay to sort through these names and highlight the best players in the transfer portal by position. First, Clay notes the best overall players by position, regardless of class. Then -- since the value of a transfer is based on her remaining eligibility -- Clay spotlights the best underclassmen players by position.

Now, let's get to the lists.

Best overall players by position

Point Guard -- Olivia Miles (From Notre Dame to TCU)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 2

Grade: 98

Although she didn't get to play the position as much as she's used to last year, Olivia Miles has proven during her time at Notre Dame she's the best point guard in the transfer portal. Miles started 95 of her 101 appearances for the Fighting Irish and averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.

Her total impact was enough for the former All-American to be projected as the No. 2 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. However, she decided to forgo the draft to play for Mark Campbell and the TCU Horned Frogs next season.

Shooting Guard -- Ta'Niya Latson (From Florida State to South Carolina)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 1

Grade: 98

The numbers don't lie. Ta'Niya Latson averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 2024-25 en route to being crowned the nation's leading scorer. This immense amount of offensive talent also earned her the standing as the No. 1-rated transfer in the 247Sports women's basketball Transfer Portal Rankings.

Latson's scoring will feel like a cool, refreshing gulp of water for a South Carolina team that had the tendency to run dry on offense last season. Also, Latson will be reunited with high school teammate Raven Johnson in the Gamecocks' backcourt. Dawn Staley is hoping that this familiarity will give South Carolina the shot in the arm it needs.

Wing -- Cotie McMahon (From Ohio State to Ole Miss)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 7

Grade: 95

Cotie McMahon wants to win, and win now. This competitive fire made the junior forward the leading scorer -- 16.5 points per game -- on an Ohio State team that was good enough to host the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Forward -- Serah Williams (From Wisconsin)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

Grade: 97

Like McMahon, Serah Williams is another Big Ten star who elevated those around her. Williams averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for a lackluster Wisconsin roster. She was also stout on defense, averaging over two blocks per game. This rim protection put her on the watchlist for the 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Williams' electric two-way production makes her a top-five transfer prospect in this year's cycle.

Center -- Breya Cunningham (From Arizona)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 12

Grade: 93

There's a lack of traditional post players who have produced at the high-major level in this year's transfer portal cycle. As a result, Breya Cunningham is becoming a hot commodity for schools needing a strong presence in the paint. Although she sits outside the top 10, Cunningham's recruitment will be headed based on positional needs.

Best underclassmen players by position

Point Guard -- Gal Raviv (From Quinnipiac to Miami)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 9

Grade: 95

Class: Freshman

Gal Raviv may not have played at the high-major level, but she was easily the most productive freshman this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In her lone Power 4 match-up against Miami, Raviv proved she could hang with the big dogs by scoring 25 points and snatching five rebounds. This seemed to impress the Miami coaching staff because Raviv has committed to play for the Hurricanes next season.

Shooting Guard -- Taliah Scott (From Auburn to Baylor)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6

Grade: 95

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Taliah Scott is a top-10 transfer for the second year in a row. After being limited to just three games at Auburn due to injury, Scott is heading to Baylor as the result of a coaching change for the Tigers. If she's healthy, the Bears should be getting an instant-impact player on the offensive end of the ball. Also, she should be comfortable in Waco since former Auburn coach Johnnie Harris will also be on the Baylor staff.

Wing -- Avery Howell (From USC to Washington)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 10

Grade: 95

Class: Freshman

Avery Howell saw productive minutes as a freshman on a USC roster headlined by Naismith National Player of the Year Juju Watkins. However, she only scored 7.5 points per game despite shooting close to 40% from 3. Still, Howell is oozing with potential. With three years of eligibility remaining, she could blossom into a star for the Huskies.

Forward -- Ashley Sofilkanich (From Bucknell)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 17

Grade: 93

Class: Sophomore

Ashley Sofilkanich averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and three assists per game on her way to being named the 2024-25 Patriot League Player of the Year. This type of production has earned her a host of suitors. But her sister, Taylor Sofilkanich, is a 4-star high school prospect in the 2026 class. This may be a factor in the sophomore's eventual decision.

Center - Breya Cunningham (From Arizona)

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 12

Grade: 93

Class: Sophomore

As previously mentioned, this transfer portal class is lacking stars at the post position. So, the best underclassmen center is also the best overall big: sophomore Breya Cunningham.