The last few weeks have not been kind to USC, who saw JuJu Watkins go down with a torn ACL in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated from the Big Dance in the Elite Eight by UConn for the second year in a row.

In the latest bit of bad news, freshman guard Avery Howell announced that she has entered the transfer portal.

"I want to start by expressing my deepest gratitude to the University of Southern California, my coaches, teammates, and the entire Trojan family for their unwavering support and the incredible experiences I've had during my time here," Howell wrote. "USC has shaped me not only as an athlete but also as a person, and I will forever cherish the relationships and memories I've made. After much reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal in search of the best fit for my future. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right step for my journey."

Howell was part of the Trojans' vaunted 2025 recruiting class, which included fellow five-star prospects Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel. While she got off to a slow start in her freshman season, she eventually emerged as a key figure for Lindsay Gottlieb's team.

For the season, she averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds, while shooting a team-best 39.9% from 3-point range. In the second half of the season, though, she put up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals on 45.7% from behind the arc. She also had some big games in the NCAA Tournament, including an 18-point, eight-rebound, four-steal effort in the Trojans' Sweet 16 victory over Kansas State.

It's unclear why Howell decided to transfer or where she's going, but she'll be one of the best shooters in the portal and the Trojans will miss her next season.

Where does USC go from here?

Howell is not the only key figure from this season's team that is leaving. Star forward Kiki Iriafen is off to the WNBA, as is starting center Rayah Marshall. Meanwhile, starting point guard Talia von Oelhoffen and reserve center Clarice Akunwafo will graduate and reserve guard Aaliyah Gayles will also enter the transfer portal.

While the program has not yet put out a long-term prognosis for Watkins, there is a good chance that she misses a significant chunk of the 2025-26 season, if not the entire year.

In the event that Watkins doesn't play next season, the Trojans will be down four starters and 77.9% of their offensive production, including four of their five leading scorers. The only returning players who averaged more than 15 minutes per game would be Smith and Heckel.

The Trojans do have Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, arriving on campus next season. Davidson, a 6-foot-1 forward, had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night.

While Davidson figures to be a major addition, the Trojans do not have another top-100 recruit signed. Smith, Heckel and Davidson is an exciting young core, but without Watkins it's not enough to contend for a title, which is now the expectation in Los Angeles after back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight.

As Gottlieb and Co. hit the portal to fill out the roster -- one way or another, they need bodies -- it will be interesting to see which path they take. Will they look for win-now players like Ta'Niya Latson, Olivia Miles, Cotie McMahon and Serah Williams? Or will they try to build for the future with younger players who would still be around when Watkins returns, such as Kate Koval, Clara Silva or Sa'Myah Smith?

The Trojans are going to be competitive next season, but how much so depends on who they're able to add in the portal, which is the new reality of college basketball.