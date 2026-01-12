Texas' perfect start to the season came to an end Sunday with a narrow loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, which prompted a postgame rant from Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer in which he complained about playing LSU and South Carolina back-to-back on the road and claimed the SEC has a "vendetta" against his program.

The Longhorns' loss leaves three remaining undefeated teams: No. 1 UConn, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Texas Tech. While the Huskies have previously recorded six perfect seasons -- an all-time record -- the Commodores and Lady Raiders are both off to the best starts in program history.

There's little debate that UConn has the best chance to be the last remaining undefeated team this season, especially given the state of the Big East. Thus, a more interesting question is trying to figure out the first loss for these three teams. Here is when our experts expect each of these teams to lose their first game of the season.

No. 1 UConn (18-0)

Jack Maloney: Never

The Huskies have led by at least 20 points in every single game this season and boast a plus-52.5 net rating. They have the best defense in the country (71.3 defensive rating), the best player in the country (Sarah Strong) and the best coach in the country (Geno Auriemma). No one on their remaining regular season schedule can challenge them, and they are rightfully the heavy favorite to win it all.

Isabel Gonzalez: Never

I said during preseason that I think UConn will go undefeated and I still believe that. UConn's toughest opponents remaining in the regular season are Notre Dame and Tennessee, but the Huskies get to play both of those games in Connecticut.

Erica Ayala: Never

Tennessee and Notre Dame are the only remaining ranked opponents for the Huskies before the Big East conference tournament where i expect Connecticut to come out on top again. Neither Tennessee nor Notre Dame have been consistent teams and UConn should be able to handle both in the coming weeks.

Lindsay Gibbs: Never

Unlike many of my colleagues, I did not expect the Huskies to go undefeated this season, but they made it through the nonconference schedule unscathed and are just so much better than every other Big East team that I just simply don't see them losing before the NCAA tournament. I think the biggest threat is against Notre Dame on Jan. 19 -- the Fighting Irish have been maddeningly inconsistent this season, but Hannah Hidalgo has the type of talent that can take over and rattle even the most elite opponents. But it won't be enough.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (17-0)

Maloney: Jan. 25 at South Carolina

The Commodores have tied the best start in program history, thanks to an elite offense led by Mikayla Blakes and strong 3-point shooting, but it's unlikely they'll remain undefeated for long. Their next five contests include a neutral site game against No. 8 Michigan and road trips to No. 2 South Carolina and No. 16 Ole Miss. While they have what it takes to beat Michigan at a neutral venue, it's hard to see them knocking off South Carolina, who hasn't lost a home SEC game since 2019.

Gonzalez: Jan. 19 vs. Michigan

The Wolverines' only two losses this season have been to No. 1 UConn and Washington, a team that has gone in and out of the rankings. Michigan has multiple scoring threats and could provide Vanderbilt a tough challenge on a neutral court.

Ayala: Jan. 19 vs. Michigan

I expect this to be a well contested, close game but ultimately I have a likely underrated and overlooked Wolverines seizing the opportunity to prove they are a formidable opponent.

Gibbs: Jan. 29 at Ole Miss

In the next two weeks, Vanderbilt has two massive tests, on a neutral court against No. 8 Michigan on Jan. 19 and on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 25, and I predict the Commodores are going to make waves by winning both of those games. However, they will have a hard time following up their South Carolina upset and will fall in their next game against No. 16 Ole Miss on the road.

No. 17 Texas Tech (18-0)

Maloney: Jan. 21 at BYU

The Lady Raiders, who are off to the best start in program history, are easily the biggest surprise among the remaining undefeated teams. With respect to what they've accomplished, they only have three wins against teams in the top-50 in NET rankings (Mississippi State, Baylor and West Virginia) and those were by a combined 13 points. Later this month, they have a road trip to Utah to take on BYU and Utah in the span of four days. It's hard to see them emerging from that journey unscathed.

Gonzalez: Jan. 24 at Utah

We don't talk enough about how competitive the Big 12 is. The Utes already showed how dangerous they are when they took TCU to overtime earlier this month and handed the Horned Frogs their first loss of the season.

Ayala: Jan. 28 vs. Iowa State

I like Isabel's pick, but I think Texas Tech gets through Utah but struggles against Iowa State. The Cyclones have lost their last three games, but I expect them to reestablish their groove soon.

Gibbs: Jan. 24 at Utah

Texas Tech deserves a world of credit for making it this far in the season without a loss, and I actually think their surprising run of perfection will continue for another few games, until they face Utah on the road on Jan. 24. Utah is 6-0 in the Big 12 and 6-2 at home this season, and Utah's three-point shooting will get the best of the Lady Raiders at last.