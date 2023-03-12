Selection Sunday has arrived. It's the day we've all been waiting for.

By the end of the night, we will have the 68-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, and the projections listed below will become just a memento of what I got wrong.

But jokes aside, here is a brief preview of the Selection Show and what I'm most interested in seeing.

South Carolina and Indiana are locks on the No. 1 line, in that order. Following them, it seems like four teams (Stanford, Iowa, Virginia Tech and UConn) are contenders for the last two No. 1 seeds.

I believe Stanford has the strongest overall resume, but they're also the only team in the group that failed to win their conference tournament, falling in the Pac-12 semifinals to UCLA. Could that send the Cardinal down to a No. 2?

Will the committee favor Iowa's highest-quality wins (a combined three over Indiana and Maryland) or Virginia Tech's higher number of NET top 25 wins? And how about UConn, who is ranked No. 2 in the NET? We saw them as low as No. 7 overall in the last top 16 reveal but the Huskies got Azzi Fudd for the Big East Tournament and looked like a top contender once again.

I'm interested in seeing if Texas climbs to a No. 3 seed and who the final No. 4 seeds are who will get to host in the first weekend of the Tournament. Since my last update, North Carolina has replaced Oklahoma for the final No. 4. Could either Tennessee or Washington State make that jump after huge conference tourney results?

Around the bubble, both Middle Tennessee and Princeton won auto bids on Saturday to finalize their spots in the field. Will Columbia remain in and give us two teams from the Ivy League?

There are plenty of interesting decisions to be made on the No. 10 and No. 11 lines, and it wouldn't be a major surprise if any team in my First Four Out ended up in the Tournament, although any teams beyond that certainly would be.

One of the most interesting cases is Oregon, a 17-14 team that is 0-8 vs NET top 25 opponents but nevertheless sports a NET ranking of 19 themselves. It would seem unlikely for a team with their results to make the field, but simultaneously, it would be remarkable for a team with a top 20 NET to end up in the WNIT.

I'll make one final update on this page following the conclusion of today's conference tournaments, switching out any auto bids if necessary, but the at-large field will not change.

Double asterisks (**) represent teams who have already won their conference tournaments. Single asterisks (*) are the highest-seeded teams in ongoing conference tourneys.

No. 1 Seeds

**South Carolina (SEC): 32-0, NET 1, SOS 19

Indiana (Big Ten): 27-3, NET 5, SOS 22

Stanford (Pac-12): 28-5, NET 4, SOS 8

**Iowa (Big Ten): 26-6, NET 6, SOS 7

No. 2 Seeds

**Virginia Tech (ACC): 27-4, NET 9, SOS 18

**UConn (Big East): 29-5, NET 2, SOS 1

Maryland (Big Ten): 25-6, NET 13, SOS 6

Utah (Pac-12): 25-4, NET 7, SOS 25

No. 3 Seeds

LSU (SEC): 28-2, NET 3, SOS 76

Ohio State (Big Ten): 25-7, NET 16, SOS 13

Notre Dame (ACC): 25-5, NET 8, SOS 29

Duke (ACC): 25-6, NET 10, SOS 10

No. 4 Seeds

*Texas (Big 12): 25-8, NET 11, SOS 41

Villanova (Big East): 28-6, NET 12, SOS 53

UCLA (Pac-12): 25-9, NET 22, SOS 9

North Carolina (ACC): 21-10, NET 21, SOS 3

No. 5 Seeds

Oklahoma (Big 12): 25-6, NET 38, SOS 48

Colorado (Pac-12): 23-8, NET 23, SOS 23

Tennessee (SEC): 23-11, NET 15, SOS 4

**Washington State (Pac-12): 23-10, NET 30, SOS 12

No. 6 Seeds

Iowa State (Big 12): 21-9, NET 14, SOS 15

Arizona (Pac-12): 21-9, NET 27, SOS 26

Michigan (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 26, SOS 27

NC State (ACC): 20-11, NET 17, SOS 2

No. 7 Seeds

Florida State (ACC): 23-9, NET 24, SOS 56

Louisville (ACC): 23-11, NET 20, SOS 14

USC (Pac-12): 21-9, NET 31, SOS 37

Creighton (Big East): 22-8, NET 18, SOS 38

No. 8 Seeds

South Florida (American): 26-6, NET 35, SOS 77

Oklahoma State (Big 12): 21-11, NET 46, SOS 52

Gonzaga (WCC): 28-4, NET 44, SOS 96

Ole Miss (SEC): 23-8, NET 25, SOS 63

No. 9 Seeds

Baylor (Big 12): 19-12, NET 32, SOS 31

Marquette (Big East): 21-10, NET 41, SOS 42

Miami (ACC): 19-12, NET 50, SOS 47

Purdue (Big Ten): 19-10, NET 49, SOS 51

No. 10 Seeds

West Virginia (Big 12): 19-11, NET 60, SOS 50

St. John's (Big East): 22-8, NET 55, SOS 75

**Middle Tennessee (C-USA): 28-4, NET 28, SOS 205

Alabama (SEC): 20-10, NET 29, SOS 64

Illinois (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 42, SOS 73

No. 11 Seeds

**South Dakota State (Summit): 28-5, NET 34, SOS 102

**Princeton (Ivy): 23-5, NET 40, SOS 83

Columbia (Ivy): 23-5, NET 47, SOS 92

Kansas (Big 12): 19-11, NET 37, SOS 66

**UNLV (MWC): 31-2, NET 51, SOS 238

No. 12 Seeds

**Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN): 32-3, NET 36, SOS 229

**Toledo (MAC): 28-4, NET 67, SOS 154

*Belmont (MVC): 23-10, NET 80, SOS 81

**Portland (WCC): 23-8, NET 79, SOS 87

No. 13 Seeds

**Cleveland State (Horizon): 30-4, NET 69, SOS 254

**East Carolina (American): 23-9, NET 90, SOS 124

**Sacramento State (Big Sky): 25-7, NET 86, SOS 326

**Gardner-Webb (Big South): 29-4, NET 138, SOS 314

No. 14 Seeds

*Boston University (Patriot): 24-7, NET 117, SOS 322

**Saint Louis (Atlantic 10): 17-17, NET 135, SOS 112

**James Madison (Sun Belt): 26-7, NET 101, SOS 316

*Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC): 24-6, NET 127, SOS 340

No. 15 Seeds

**Iona (MAAC): 26-6, NET 149, SOS 351

**Southern Utah (WAC): 23-9, NET 133, SOS 110

**Hawai'i (Big West): 18-14, NET 147, SOS 151

**Vermont (America East): 25-6, NET 143, SOS 324

No. 16 Seeds

**Norfolk State (MEAC): 26-6, NET 164, SOS 335

*Towson (CAA): 21-10, NET 154, SOS 256

**SE Louisiana (Southland): 21-9, NET 159, SOS 147

**Tennessee Tech (OVC): 22-9, NET 169, SOS 315

**Chattanooga (SoCon): 20-12, NET 165, SOS 236

**Southern University (SWAC): 18-14, NET 257, SOS 94

Last Four In

Alabama (SEC): 20-10, NET 29, SOS 64

Illinois (Big Ten): 22-9, NET 42, SOS 73

Columbia (Ivy): 23-5, NET 47, SOS 92

Kansas (Big 12): 19-11, NET 37, SOS 66

First Four Out