A lot can change in two weeks. Colorado surprised many by receiving the final No. 1 seed in the Selection Committee's first "top 16" reveal on Feb. 15, but after three consecutive losses, they ended as a 4-seed during the second and final such reveal on Thursday.

Taking Colorado's place as a No. 1 seed was a different Pac-12 team in UCLA, and if not for a close loss to Utah on Sunday, yet another Pac-12 team, USC, may have claimed that spot.

Oklahoma crashed the Top-16 party and clinched the Big 12 regular season title following Lexy Keys' game-winning three-pointer against No. 1 seed contender Texas. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season for power conference teams, all six champions have already been crowned: Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, UConn, Ohio State, Stanford and South Carolina.

Caitlin Clark broke Lynette Woodard's major program scoring record and declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, while other shoutouts go to bubble teams Kansas, Vanderbilt and Auburn, who all picked up key wins to improve their standing.

Oh, and have you checked the date? ... This. Is. March ... There are just over two weeks left until Selection Sunday, but as we've already said, a lot can change in two weeks.

No. 1 seeds

*South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC): NET 1, SOS 24

Despite losing all five starters, South Carolina's depth has been a major factor in their success this season. The Gamecocks average 33.8 bench points per game, good for second in D-I, and in Thursday's 98-61 win at Arkansas (in which the Gamecocks outrebounded the Razorbacks 53-21), the bench outscored the starters 50-48. They'll go for back-to-back undefeated regular seasons at home against Tennessee on Sunday.

Ohio State (25-3, 16-1 Big Ten): NET 8, SOS 15

Now checking in at No. 2 overall, the Buckeyes have already locked up their first outright conference title since the 2017-18 season and have nothing left to prove. That being said, a win at Iowa would give them a season sweep and guarantee their first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed since 2006. That first meeting was an OT thriller in which the Buckeyes couldn't seem to miss in the extra period.

*Stanford (25-4, 14-3 Pac-12): NET 3, SOS 12

Cameron Brink's stats are among the most impressive in the country. Notably, she's fifth in D-I in rebounds per game (11.7) while leading the country in blocks per game (3.6). Yet, it becomes way more impressive when you realize she plays just shy of 25 minutes per contest. Per 40 minutes, her averages skyrocket to 28.8 points, 18.9 rebounds and 5.8 blocks, which are all plain ridiculous.

UCLA (23-5, 12-5 Pac-12): NET 6, SOS 2

I didn't expect UCLA to be a No. 1 seed in the top 16 reveal based on their position after coming in 7th overall in the first reveal, but the Bruins' resume is certainly deserving of one. Their seven wins against NET top 25 competition lead the country and two of their losses came without Lauren Betts. However, it's a jumbled pack fighting for UCLA's spot, and to stay where they are, they'll need to beat an Arizona team on the road that's making a strong late push for the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 seeds

*Texas (26-4, 13-4 Big 12): NET 4, SOS 47

And the revolving door of No. 1 seeds continues. Texas had their eight-game win streak snapped at Oklahoma, meaning they've been swept by the Sooners this season. That stings, the point remains that the Longhorns haven't lost to a team outside of the NET top 25 and have only lost their four games by a combined 14 points. With a win on Saturday vs BYU, they can earn the No. 2 seed Big 12 Tournament.

*Iowa (25-4, 14-3 Big Ten): NET 5, SOS 22

Aliyah Boston has gotten to speak to Caitlin Clark a lot this season during her time as a Big Ten Network analyst, and now it seems all but guaranteed that Clark will join her on the Indiana Fever next season. Clark gets to stay in the Midwest, and the Fever immediately began advertising their season ticket availability. But not too fast - Clark isn't done in Iowa City yet. While any idea that she needs a ring to validate her college career is absurd, Sunday's matchup with Ohio State will be a preview of a Final Four-like game and atmosphere.

USC (22-5, 12-5 Pac-12): NET 12, SOS 4

It took a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback and a pair of overtimes for USC to get passed Arizona on the road Thursday, and most of that work was done after JuJu Watkins had fouled out of the game. Starting center Rayah Marshall led the way, playing 47 minutes and scoring a season-high 26 points as the Trojans kept themselves in the hunt for a No. 1 seed, although it will likely require a Pac-12 Tournament title.

Virginia Tech (23-5, 14-3 ACC): NET 14, SOS 27

Last season, the Hokies went undefeated from the start of February and through the ACC Tournament, a push that got them to a No. 1 seed and an eventual Final Four appearance. Winners of 10 straight, Virginia Tech appeared to be on that same trajectory until they fell at Notre Dame on Thursday night. Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore shot a combined 11-35 from the field while the Irish's Hannah Hidalgo set the ACC freshman scoring record.

No. 3 seeds

LSU (25-4, 12-3 SEC): NET 9, SOS 59

The top 16 reveal saw LSU jump from No. 14 up to No. 9, an encouraging sign for the Tigers that they remain in the mix for as high as a No. 2 seed. Of course, even if they don't continue to climb, LSU won a championship as a No. 3 seed just last season. The past month has shown a noticeable improvement in team chemistry and they could be peaking at just the right time. There are a lot of new players in the mix, but teams with championship DNA tend to right the ship. And with just four losses on the year, it was never that shaky to begin with.

*UConn (25-5, 17-0 Big East): NET 2, SOS 14

Losers of just three conference games in the last 11 seasons, UConn has run through the Big East without even a hint of trouble, going 17-0 while winning every game by at least 15 points. The only other NCAA Tournament lock in the conference is Creighton, who the Huskies have swept by a combined 64 points. The last time UConn was a No. 3 seed or worse in March Madness came back in 2005. While that run is in jeopardy, a Big East Tournament title is likely not.

NC State (24-5, 12-5 ACC): NET 15, SOS 26

NC State avoided a third straight loss with an overtime win against Syracuse and are a win against 6-23 Wake Forest from feeling comfortable as a hosting team in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the ACC Conference Tournament in Greensboro, NC. Assuming they get it, it'll mark 25 wins for the fifth time in seven seasons, and one of those exceptions came in 2020-21 when COVID-19 limited the Wolfpack to just 25 total games in the year.

Colorado (21-7, 11-6 Pac-12): NET 16, SOS 3

The Buffaloes finally picked up a win against Washington to snap a four-game skid and take on a reeling Washington State team in their regular season closer. The Cougars will slip out of the projected NCAA Tournament field with a loss and beat only the conference's bottom two teams (Arizona State and Oregon) in February. They're well out of the No. 1 seed race, but Colorado is still in a good position to earn a top-four seed for the first time since 2002.

No. 4 seeds

Oregon State (22-6, 11-6 Pac-12): NET 19, SOS 10

Raegan Beers could return on Saturday from a fractured nose which has kept her out for the past four games. Oregon State lost three of those contests after beginning the year 21-3 with their leading scorer in the lineup. With the committee placing additional value on games played later in the season, it will be important for the Beavers to close strong to maintain their seeding by Selection Sunday.

Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten): NET 13, SOS 37

With just one loss against a team projected outside of the top two seed lines, Indiana is perhaps the nation's most competitive team that hasn't received tons of media attention. Their win against Iowa on Feb. 22 started to change that, but the fact remains that this is a No. 1 seed from just last season that has largely flown under the radar despite featuring Mackenzie Holmes and leading D-I in three-point percentage (40.8%). No one will want to draw the Hoosiers.

*Gonzaga (29-2, 16-0 WCC): NET 11, SOS 86

While everyone else finishes their regular seasons, Gonzaga gets to kick their feet up and relax, already boasting 29 wins and a perfect WCC slate. It'll be a nearly two-week break for the Zags as they have a bye to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament and won't play until Mar. 11. They'll have been relieved to see themselves in the top 16 reveal, but they still need to win that tournament to host in March Madness.

Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2 Big 12): NET 25, SOS 20

The Sooners now have 17 wins against the NET top 100, which is only bested by South Carolina (21) and UConn (18). It's not too shabby for a team that entered Big 12 play having lost five of six games, including a nasty home loss to Southern University (NET 220). Regardless of how March turns out, this has been an unprecedented turnaround to win a third straight Big 12 regular season title.

No. 5 seeds

Utah (21-8, 11-6 Pac-12): NET 7, SOS 1

*Notre Dame (22-6, 12-5 ACC): NET 10, SOS 33

Kansas State (23-6, 12-5 Big 12): NET 18, SOS 36

Baylor (22-6, 11-6 Big 12): NET 17, SOS 40

No. 6 seeds

Syracuse (23-6, 13-5 ACC): NET 41, SOS 48

Louisville (23-7, 12-5 ACC): NET 23, SOS 42

Creighton (23-4, 14-3 Big East): NET 24, SOS 68

Duke (19-9, 11-6 ACC): NET 20, SOS 18

No. 7 seeds

West Virginia (22-6, 11-6 Big 12): NET 22, SOS 66

Michigan State (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten): NET 21, SOS 54

North Carolina (18-11, 10-7 ACC): NET 31, SOS 13

Iowa State (17-10, 11-6 Big 12): NET 34, SOS 25

No. 8 seeds

Ole Miss (21-7, 11-4 SEC): NET 39, SOS 61

Florida State (20-9, 11-6 ACC): NET 44, SOS 44

*UNLV (25-2, 15-1 MWC): NET 35, SOS 183

Nebraska (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten): NET 27, SOS 41

No. 9 seeds

Alabama (22-8, 9-6 SEC): NET 28, SOS 67

*Princeton (20-4, 10-1 Ivy): NET 29, SOS 83

Maryland (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten): NET 32, SOS 11

Marquette (21-7, 10-7 Big East): NET 37, SOS 78

No. 10 seeds

Kansas (17-11, 10-7 Big 12): NET 40, SOS 9

*Green Bay (24-5, 17-2 Horizon): NET 51, SOS 166

Tennessee (17-10, 10-5 SEC): NET 36, SOS 17

Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten): NET 30, SOS 34

No. 11 seeds

Mississippi State (20-10, 7-8 SEC): NET 46, SOS 73

Vanderbilt (21-8, 8-7 SEC): NET 56, SOS 71

*Richmond (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic 10): NET 55, SOS 95

Miami (Fla.) (18-10, 8-9 ACC): NET 49, SOS 58

Washington State (17-13, 6-11 Pac-12): NET 26, SOS 8

No. 12 seeds

Auburn (18-10, 7-8 SEC): NET 45, SOS 60

California (17-12, 7-10 Pac-12): NET 63, SOS 19

*Middle Tennessee (23-4, 13-0 CUSA): NET 38, SOS 181

*Belmont (20-7, 13-3 MVC): NET 69, SOS 94

*Florida Gulf Coast (25-4, 15-0 ASUN): NET 54, SOS 121

No. 13 seeds

*Toledo (22-4, 14-1 MAC): NET 68, SOS 131

*South Dakota State (): NET 53, SOS 100

*Fairfield (25-1, 17-0 MAAC): NET 83, SOS 346

*Eastern Washington (24-5, 14-2 Big Sky): NET 75, SOS 246

No. 14 seeds

*Stony Brook (21-3, 12-2 CAA): NET 67, SOS 333

*Chattanooga (24-4, 12-1 SoCon): NET 109, SOS 313

*Grand Canyon (24-5, 16-2 WAC): NET 85, SOS 332

*North Texas (21-7, 11-5 AAC): NET 88, SOS 252

No. 15 seeds

*Marshall (22-6, 16-1 Sun Belt): NET 84, SOS 267

*Jackson State (19-6, 14-0 SWAC): NET 101, SOS 87

*Lamar (21-5, 15-1 Southland): NET 130, SOS 196

*Maine (20-9, 13-2 America East): NET 114, SOS 250

No. 16 seeds

*Norfolk State (21-5, 10-1 MEAC): NET 117, SOS 305

*UC Irvine (18-8, 13-4 Big West): NET 138, SOS 337

*Sacred Heart (19-9, 13-1 NEC): NET 229, SOS 338

*Holy Cross (16-11, 10-6 Patriot): NET 183, SOS 308

*UT Martin (14-14, 11-6 OVC): NET 210, SOS 279

*High Point (18-10, 13-2 Big South): NET 263, SOS 195

Last Four In

Miami (Fla.) (18-10, 8-9 ACC): NET 49, SOS 58

Washington State (17-13, 6-11 Pac-12): NET 26, SOS 8

Auburn (18-10, 7-8 SEC): NET 45, SOS 60

California (17-12, 7-10 Pac-12): NET 63, SOS 19

First Four Out

Texas A&M (18-10, 6-9 SEC): NET 42, SOS 64

Saint Joseph's (25-4, 14-3 Atlantic 10): NET 60, SOS 163

Columbia (19-5, 10-1 Ivy): NET 58, SOS 102

Arizona (16-13, 8-9 Pac-12): NET 33, SOS 6