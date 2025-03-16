It's been five months in the making, but the day has finally arrived. Welcome to Selection Sunday.

From now on, it's single elimination with a national championship on the line. And tonight, we'll find out what the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket officially looks like.

The No. 1 seeds should be settled: UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC. UConn finished the season strong but will most likely end up as the top No. 2 seed.

Notre Dame and TCU should join the Huskies on the No. 2 line, but the final spot on that seed line is up for grabs between ACC Tournament champion Duke and ACC regular-season champion NC State.

The Ivy League has dominated much of the bubble discussion over the last few weeks. Harvard has been the Ivy's top team in the NET rankings this season but entered the conference tournament as just the No. 3 seed.

However, Harmoni Turner scored a combined 68 points in wins over Columbia and Princeton to secure an automatic berth and a projected No. 10 seed in the Big Dance.

A three-bid Ivy League is still possible, but our final projections have Columbia in the last four in and Princeton as the first team out.

The beneficiary to Princeton's semifinal loss in the Ivy League Tournament is Colorado, a team hoping that huge Quad-1 wins over Kansas State and West Virginia are enough to prop up a shaky resume overall.

Outside of Princeton, the next-likeliest teams currently on the outside looking in are James Madison, which dominated the Sun Belt all season before losing the conference championship game, and Virginia Tech, which went .500 in a strong ACC but has just one Quad-1 win.

Any team outside of those three that jumps into the field would be a real surprise.

Here is our final projected field of 68, with just hours until the reveal.

NET and SOS data is accurate as of Sunday morning. Double asterisks (**) represent teams who have won their conference tournaments.

No. 1 seeds

**UCLA (Big Ten): 30-2, NET 4, SOS 6

**South Carolina (SEC): 30-3, NET 2, SOS 1

Texas (SEC): 31-3, NET 3, SOS 2

USC (Big Ten): 28-3, NET 6, SOS 4

No. 2 seeds

**UConn (Big East): 31-3, NET 1, SOS 48

Notre Dame (ACC): 26-5, NET 5, SOS 8

**TCU (Big 12): 31-3, NET 8, SOS 39

**Duke (ACC): 26-7, NET 7, SOS 5

No. 3 seeds

NC State (ACC): 26-6, NET 16, SOS 12

LSU (SEC): 28-5, NET 10, SOS 28

Oklahoma (SEC): 25-7, NET 13, SOS 13

North Carolina (ACC): 27-7, NET 20, SOS 32

No. 4 seeds

Kentucky (SEC): 22-7, NET 18, SOS 21

Maryland (Big Ten): 23-7, NET 28, SOS 19

Ohio State (Big Ten): 25-6, NET 19, SOS 29

Baylor (Big 12): 27-7, NET 15, SOS 41

No. 5 seeds

Kansas State (Big 12): 26-7, NET 9, SOS 62

Ole Miss (SEC): 20-10, NET 11, SOS 3

Alabama (SEC): 23-8, NET 17, SOS 26

Tennessee (SEC): 22-9, NET 14, SOS 10

No. 6 seeds

Oklahoma State (Big 12): 25-6, NET 27, SOS 70

California (ACC): 25-8, NET 38, SOS 54

Iowa (Big Ten): 22-10, NET 24, SOS 18

West Virginia (Big 12): 24-7, NET 12, SOS 55

No. 7 seeds

Utah (Big 12): 22-8, NET 26, SOS 56

Michigan (Big Ten): 22-10, NET 23, SOS 14

Creighton (Big East): 26-6, NET 30, SOS 71

Florida State (ACC): 23-8, NET 25, SOS 42

No. 8 seeds

Michigan State (Big Ten): 21-9, NET 21, SOS 24

Vanderbilt (SEC): 22-10, NET 22, SOS 20

Louisville (ACC): 21-10, NET 36, SOS 11

Illinois (Big Ten): 21-9, NET 32, SOS 38

No. 9 seeds

Georgia Tech (ACC): 22-10, NET 29, SOS 50

Nebraska (Big Ten): 21-11, NET 40, SOS 27

Indiana (Big Ten): 19-12, NET 35, SOS 16

Oregon (Big Ten): 19-11, NET 41, SOS 22

No. 10 seeds

**Harvard (Ivy): 24-4, NET 34, SOS 99

**South Dakota State (Summit): 29-3, NET 44, SOS 91

Richmond (Atlantic 10): 27-6, NET 33, SOS 81

Mississippi State (SEC): 21-11, NET 31, SOS 25

No. 11 seeds

Iowa State (Big 12): 22-11, NET 37, SOS 37

Columbia (Ivy): 23-6, NET 42, SOS 85

Washington (Big Ten): 19-13, NET 43, SOS 30

Colorado (Big 12): 20-12, NET 58, SOS 53

**Grand Canyon (WAC): 32-2, NET 61, SOS 283

**George Mason (Atlantic 10): 27-5, NET 45, SOS 142

No. 12 seeds

**Fairfield (MAAC): 28-4, NET 51, SOS 239

**Montana State (Big Sky): 30-3, NET 54, SOS 257

**Murray State (MVC): 25-7, NET 53, SOS 113

**Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN): 30-3, NET 60, SOS 316

No. 13 seeds

**Norfolk State (MEAC): 30-4, NET 78, SOS 179

**Ball State (MAC): 27-7, NET 65, SOS 120

**Green Bay (Horizon): 29-5, NET 72, SOS 195

**South Florida (AAC): 23-10, NET 67, SOS 78

No. 14 seeds

**Liberty (CUSA): 26-6, NET 79, SOS 122

**Stephen F. Austin (Southland): 29-5, NET 82, SOS 328

**San Diego State (MWC): 25-9, NET 96, SOS 234

**Vermont (America East): 21-12, NET 92, SOS 267

No. 15 seeds

**Oregon State (WCC): 19-15, NET 126, SOS 117

**Lehigh (Patriot): 27-6, NET 103, SOS 320

**UNC Greensboro (SoCon): 25-6, NET 139, SOS 271

**Tennessee Tech (OVC): 26-5, NET 128, SOS 336

No. 16 seeds

**Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC): 29-3, NET 167, SOS 310

**Arkansas State (Sun Belt): 21-10, NET 142, SOS 342

**UC San Diego (Big West): 20-15, NET 175, SOS 347

**Southern (SWAC): 20-14, NET 187, SOS 80

**High Point (Big South): 21-11, NET 199, SOS 332

**William & Mary (CAA): 15-18, NET 277, SOS 246

Last Four In

Iowa State (Big 12): 22-11, NET 37, SOS 37

Columbia (Ivy): 23-6, NET 42, SOS 85

Washington (Big Ten): 19-13, NET 43, SOS 30

Colorado (Big 12): 20-12, NET 58, SOS 53

First Four Out

Princeton (Ivy): 21-7, NET 47, SOS 86

James Madison (Sun Belt): 28-5, NET 55, SOS 105

Virginia Tech (ACC): 18-12, NET 46, SOS 47

Seton Hall (Big East): 22-9, NET 76, SOS 73