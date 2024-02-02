South Carolina trailed for most of their highly-anticipated road tangle with LSU last week but closed on an 11-3 run to seal a 76-70 victory and remain undefeated.

It was the first of three wins for the Gamecocks since our last update, only further solidifying their spot on top of the hill. But who will join them as No. 1 seeds?

Over the last few weeks, nearly every contender has fallen, whether it be through the bloodbath that is the Pac-12, a tricky road test with Iowa and Kansas State, or, in the case of UConn, a meeting with a familiar "friend" in Notre Dame.

The Irish picked up their first big-time win of the season, and they're far from the only team who made a splash. Oregon State knocked off Colorado and Utah in a three-day span and is now in position to host in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma beat both Texas and Kansas State to move from a bubble team at best to safely in the field. Never underestimate the power of those NET top 25 wins.

As for the upsets - we're in the heat of conference play, and that means one thing: there's plenty more where that came from.

No. 1 seeds

*South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC): NET 1, SOS 9

Now the only at-large candidate with fewer than two losses (although 18-1 Fairfield deserves a shoutout), South Carolina looks destined to finish as the No. 1 overall seed. The bigger question might be whether they enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated for a second consecutive season. Their next test comes Sunday against an Ole Miss team tied for second in the SEC standings (6-2).

*Stanford (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12): NET 2, SOS 12

It certainly feels like there are no "gimme" games on the road in conference play this season, but Stanford certainly made their trip to the Grand Canyon State look easy, defeating both Arizona and Arizona State by at least 30 points. Home at USC and UCLA this week (their only regular-season meeting against each team), the Cardinal can cement themselves on the top line.

*Iowa (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten): NET 5, SOS 23

Caitlin Clark is now the second-leading scorer in D-I women's basketball history and is 104 points from passing Kelsey Plum. She's averaging 5.9 made three-pointers per game in conference play and has scored 30+ points in 5 straight. But what's just as dangerous is teammates Gabbie Marshall (48.6% over her last 7 games)and Kate Martin (45.5% over her last 5 games) also getting the three-ball going.

UCLA (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12): NET 7, SOS 4

The Bruins have lost three of their last five games after a 14-0 start yet are still clinging onto a No. 1 seed. They'll need to win Sunday's game at Stanford to hold onto that spot. Following a 69-65 win in last season's Pac-12 Tournament semifinals, UCLA will be looking for back-to-back wins against Stanford for the first time since 2016-17. Kiki Rice had 22 points in that last meeting, which was her season high.

No. 2 seeds

NC State (19-2, 7-2 ACC): NET 10, SOS 40

Winners of four straight including a 63-59 win over #25 North Carolina on Thursday, the Wolfpack get two more ranked teams at home in #16 Louisville and #17 Virginia Tech over the next week. NC State is a perfect 11-0 at home this season and has won 13 straight at home overall, but that last loss came on to Virginia Tech, who will be hungry for a repeat performance.

Kansas State (20-2, 9-1 Big 12): NET 9, SOS 51

The Wildcats tied a program record this week by surging to No. 2 in the AP Poll and briefly joined the No. 1 seed line before a tight loss at Oklahoma knocked them back down. It was their first loss in four games without center Ayoka Lee, who will miss a few more weeks with an ankle injury. Lee holds the D-I Women's record with 61 points in a game. KSU is averaging 64.3 PPG without her and 76.1 PPG with her this season.

Colorado (17-3, 7-2 Pac-12): NET 17, SOS 11

The Buffaloes' NET ranking of 17 is easily the biggest outlier among teams on the top few seed lines, but their four NET top 25 wins will speak much louder to the selection committee. They'll have a chance to add to that total at Washington State tonight, but the reigning Pac-12 Tournament champions are coming off their biggest win of the season, at UCLA.

*UConn (18-4, 10-0 Big East): NET 3, SOS 1

The Huskies gave up 82 points in their loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. It was UConn's most points allowed in a home game since 1999 vs Tennessee (a 92-81 loss), but will likely bounce back Sunday vs St. John's. The Huskies have won every conference game this season by 20+ points and haven't lost back-to-back home games since 2012. However, that stretch was also against Notre Dame and St. John's.

No. 3 seeds

*Texas (20-3, 7-3 Big 12): NET 4, SOS 41

The Longhorns continue to keep pace with the nation's top teams despite Rori Harmon's season-ending injury and held Baylor to just 23 first-half points in a 67-55 road victory on Thursday. All 20 Texas wins this season have come by double-digits, making their 20-3 record (all losses by six or fewer points) maybe even feel a bit unlucky.

Ohio State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten): NET 14, SOS 21

Sunday's clash between Ohio State and Indiana (our next No. 3 seed) will go a long way toward determining who is seen as the second-best team in the Big Ten. Then again, the Buckeyes have already beaten Iowa, so perhaps they'll be looking to instead lay claim to the title of conference favorite. Either way, a win would force them to be considered for the No. 2 line.

Indiana (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten): NET 11, SOS 39

Mackenzie Holmes is once again averaging at least 20 PPG this season while making more than two-thirds of her field goal attempts. For reference, no player in WNBA or NBA history has ever done that in one season. As a whole, the Hoosiers are shooting 51.5% from the field, which trails only UConn (51.8%) and South Carolina (51.7%).

USC (14-4, 4-4 Pac-12): NET 18, SOS 6

The Trojans play their sixth straight game against a team currently in our projected field tonight at Stanford, but afterward, they'll finally get a reprieve against the bottom four teams in the Pac-12 standings. Usually, a six-game run like this ends with an appearance in the National Championship Game. Instead, we're in early February and USC is as battle-tested a team as you'll find.

No. 4 seeds

*Gonzaga (21-2, 8-0 WCC): NET 12, SOS 71

Just how high can Gonzaga go in this year's field? The Zags played their last game against a team currently in the NET top 100 last week (an 82-45 win over Santa Clara) and thus will be big favorites in every game until the NCAA Tournament. Should they run the table, a No. 3 seed seems more than likely. Even with one more loss, hosting is a strong possibility.

Oregon State (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12): NET 19, SOS 46

Give head coach Scott Rueck some credit - he has turned his program back around. After reaching a Final Four in 2016, things began to drop off in the last few seasons, and the Beavers went just 13-18 a year ago. Now, after a dream week, Oregon State is just one win away from their best total since the 2019-20 season. Again, February has just begun.

LSU (18-4, 5-3 SEC): NET 13, SOS 62

After back-to-back losses (LSU was defeated just twice all of last season), LSU is suddenly fighting just to maintain a top-four seed in our aggregated bracketology (I personally have the Tigers as a No. 5). Hailey Van Lith has struggled to fit into this team and has just 8.5 PPG on 28.2% shooting in LSU's four losses. With a slew of games against bubble teams coming up, we'll see if LSU can return to title contender form.

Baylor (16-4, 5-4 Big 12): NET 15, SOS 25

Brittney Griner will have her jersey retired during Baylor's Feb. 18 game against Texas Tech. In the meantime, the Bears will have to avoid letting their recent form (2-4 in their last six games) snowball in upcoming road games against Big 12 newcomers Houston and BYU that could cause trouble but would still go down as bad losses in the committee's eyes.

No. 5 seeds

Louisville (19-3, 8-1 ACC): NET 22, SOS 54

*Notre Dame (16-4, 6-3 ACC): NET 8, SOS 47

Creighton (17-3, 8-2 Big East): NET 26, SOS 37

Virginia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC): NET 16, SOS 56

No. 6 seeds

Syracuse (17-4, 7-3 ACC): NET 43, SOS 52

Utah (15-6, 5-4 Pac-12): NET 6, SOS 7

North Carolina (15-7, 7-3 ACC): NET 28, SOS 10

Washington State (15-6, 4-4 Pac-12): NET 21, SOS 14

No. 7 seeds

Michigan State (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten): NET 20, SOS 59

West Virginia (18-2, 7-2 Big 12): NET 23, SOS 93

Duke (14-7, 6-4 ACC): NET 24, SOS 15

Penn State (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten): NET 25, SOS 38

No. 8 seeds

*Princeton (15-3, 5-0 Ivy): NET 32, SOS 72

Ole Miss (16-5, 6-2 SEC): NET 47, SOS 67

Florida State (15-7, 6-4 ACC): NET 44, SOS 28

Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12): NET 42, SOS 27

No. 9 seeds

Maryland (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten): NET 34, SOS 2

Marquette (16-5, 5-5 Big East): NET 31, SOS 65

Nebraska (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten): NET 27, SOS 26

Mississippi State (18-5, 5-3 SEC): NET 29, SOS 83

No. 10 seeds

Iowa State (13-7, 7-3 Big 12): NET 38, SOS 29

Vanderbilt (17-5, 4-4 SEC): NET 53, SOS 80

Minnesota (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten): NET 39, SOS 43

*Green Bay (17-4, 10-1 Horizon): NET 35, SOS 145

No. 11 seeds

Texas A&M (15-5, 3-4 SEC): NET 36, SOS 77

*UNLV (18-2, 8-1 MWC): NET 30, SOS 203

*St. Joseph's (20-2, 9-1 Atlantic 10): NET 52, SOS 212

Miami (Fla.) (14-6, 4-5 ACC): NET 37, SOS 33

Washington (13-6, 3-5 Pac-12): NET 41, SOS 36

No. 12 seeds

Michigan (14-8, 5-5 Big Ten): NET 54, SOS 45

Richmond (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic 10): NET 59, SOS 103

*Ball State (19-2, 9-0 MAC): NET 73, SOS 170

*Belmont (15-5, 8-1 MVC): NET 68, SOS 95

*Middle Tennessee (16-4, 6-0 CUSA): NET 50, SOS 178

No. 13 seeds

*Florida Gulf Coast (18-4, 8-0 ASUN): NET 62, SOS 104

*South Dakota State (16-5, 8-0 Summit): NET 66, SOS 89

*Fairfield (18-1, 10-0 MAAC): NET 80, SOS 338

*Stony Brook (16-2, 6-1 CAA): NET 71, SOS 311

No. 14 seeds

*Chattanooga (18-3, 6-0 SoCon): NET 107, SOS 309

*North Texas (17-4, 7-2 AAC): NET 83, SOS 249

*Grand Canyon (18-4, 10-1 WAC): NET 93, SOS 340

*Eastern Washington (16-5, 6-2 Big Sky): NET 75, SOS 238

No. 15 seeds

*Marshall (16-5, 10-0 Sun Belt): NET 95, SOS 260

*Jackson State (12-6, 7-0 SWAC): NET 94, SOS 49

*Maine (14-8, 7-1 America East): NET 112, SOS 228

*Lamar (13-5, 7-1 Southland): NET 138, SOS 130

No. 16 seeds

*UC Irvine (13-6, 8-2 Big West): NET 124, SOS 323

*Norfolk State (15-5, 4-1 MEAC): NET 145, SOS 282

*Holy Cross (14-6, 8-1 Patriot): NET 131, SOS 297

*Sacred Heart (13-9, 7-1 NEC): NET 245, SOS 326

*Tennessee Tech (9-11, 4-5 OVC): NET 213, SOS 308

*Radford (10-12, 6-2 Big South): NET 277, SOS 184

Last Four In

Miami (Fla.) (14-6, 4-5 ACC): NET 37, SOS 33

Washington (13-6, 3-5 Pac-12): NET 41, SOS 36

Michigan (14-8, 5-5 Big Ten): NET 54, SOS 45

Richmond (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic 10): NET 59, SOS 103

First Four Out

Tennessee (13-7, 6-2 SEC): NET 49, SOS 20

California (13-8, 3-6 Pac-12): NET 65, SOS 24

Florida (11-8, 2-5 SEC): NET 56, SOS 58

George Mason (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic 10): NET 55, SOS 236