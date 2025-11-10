baylor-womens-basketball.png
The first week of the women's college basketball season has officially wrapped up and now we have our first AP Top 25 of the regular season. While the top six teams remained the same, with reigning national champion UConn on top, there was movement elsewhere.

Baylor and USC were the biggest winners and have earned their ticket to the top 10. Baylor climbed nine spots to No. 7 after opening the season in Paris with a 58-52 win against then-No. 7 Duke. Neither team shot the ball particularly well, but that win can still give the Bears confidence as they move forward. The Blue Devils found more offense in their 91-48 win against Holy Cross on Sunday but still went down to No. 15.

Meanwhile, the Trojans entered the 2025-26 campaign in rebuilding mode after losing key players to the WNBA and transfer portal, and star player JuJu Watkins to a torn ACL. Regardless, they showed their potential on Sunday with a gutsy 69-68 victory over NC State -- a team that beat Tennessee in its season opener. Lindsay Gottlieb's squad moved up 10 spots to No. 8. While that was not the result NC State had hoped for, Wes Moore's Wolfpack only dropped one spot to No. 10. 

USC can't relax because its next opponent will be No. 2 South Carolina. They will face off at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Another key game this week is on Monday night, when No. 3 UCLA takes on No. 6 Oklahoma. Cori Close said her Bruins came out flat in their season opener against San Diego State, but are 2-0 after an 87-50 win against UC Santa Barbara while showing that they are a lot deeper than star Lauren Betts.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn2-0798 (30)1
2South Carolina2-0761 (2)2
3UCLA2-07323
4Texas2-07084
5LSU3-06725
6Oklahoma1-06146
7Baylor2-050916
8USC2-050018
9Marylad3-049810
10NC State1-14799
11North Carolina2-047111
12Tennessee2-14208
13Ole Miss2-041112
14Michigan2-039813
15Duke1-13907
16Iowa State3-037714
17TCU2-029517
18Notre Dame 2-028515
19Vanderbilt1-020319
20Oklahoma State4-016722
21Iowa2-015521
22Louisville1-114920
23Kentucky3-011924
24Michigan State2-011123
25Washington1-058NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 27, Princeton 19, Richmond 16, West Virginia 15, Kansas St 11, Minnesota 10, South Dakota St. 6, Kansas 5, Stanford 4, Columbia 4, Nebraska 2, Fairfield 1.