The first week of the women's college basketball season has officially wrapped up and now we have our first AP Top 25 of the regular season. While the top six teams remained the same, with reigning national champion UConn on top, there was movement elsewhere.

Baylor and USC were the biggest winners and have earned their ticket to the top 10. Baylor climbed nine spots to No. 7 after opening the season in Paris with a 58-52 win against then-No. 7 Duke. Neither team shot the ball particularly well, but that win can still give the Bears confidence as they move forward. The Blue Devils found more offense in their 91-48 win against Holy Cross on Sunday but still went down to No. 15.

Meanwhile, the Trojans entered the 2025-26 campaign in rebuilding mode after losing key players to the WNBA and transfer portal, and star player JuJu Watkins to a torn ACL. Regardless, they showed their potential on Sunday with a gutsy 69-68 victory over NC State -- a team that beat Tennessee in its season opener. Lindsay Gottlieb's squad moved up 10 spots to No. 8. While that was not the result NC State had hoped for, Wes Moore's Wolfpack only dropped one spot to No. 10.

USC can't relax because its next opponent will be No. 2 South Carolina. They will face off at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Another key game this week is on Monday night, when No. 3 UCLA takes on No. 6 Oklahoma. Cori Close said her Bruins came out flat in their season opener against San Diego State, but are 2-0 after an 87-50 win against UC Santa Barbara while showing that they are a lot deeper than star Lauren Betts.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 2-0 798 (30) 1 2 South Carolina 2-0 761 (2) 2 3 UCLA 2-0 732 3 4 Texas 2-0 708 4 5 LSU 3-0 672 5 6 Oklahoma 1-0 614 6 7 Baylor 2-0 509 16 8 USC 2-0 500 18 9 Marylad 3-0 498 10 10 NC State 1-1 479 9 11 North Carolina 2-0 471 11 12 Tennessee 2-1 420 8 13 Ole Miss 2-0 411 12 14 Michigan 2-0 398 13 15 Duke 1-1 390 7 16 Iowa State 3-0 377 14 17 TCU 2-0 295 17 18 Notre Dame 2-0 285 15 19 Vanderbilt 1-0 203 19 20 Oklahoma State 4-0 167 22 21 Iowa 2-0 155 21 22 Louisville 1-1 149 20 23 Kentucky 3-0 119 24 24 Michigan State 2-0 111 23 25 Washington 1-0 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 27, Princeton 19, Richmond 16, West Virginia 15, Kansas St 11, Minnesota 10, South Dakota St. 6, Kansas 5, Stanford 4, Columbia 4, Nebraska 2, Fairfield 1.