A new year brought new movement to the AP Top 25 poll. The South Carolina Gamecocks are starting 2024 on top, but they are no longer unanimous as UCLA stole one vote after a win against the USC Trojans.

NC State and Iowa kept their No. 3 and No. 4 spots, but Colorado is new to the top five after a 76-65 win against now-No. 15 Utah. The Buffaloes are 11-1, with their only loss so far being to NC State.

Baylor had the best week, moving up four spots -- even ahead of LSU -- after a win against Texas. The Longhorns dropped five spots, but still remain in the top 10. Unfortunately for Texas, its season won't get any easier as star point guard Rori Harmon suffered a torn ACL last week.

UConn is slowly inching its way closer to the top 10 while finding consistency. The Huskies climbed three places to No. 12 following a dominant 95-64 win against a ranked Marquette team.

North Carolina dropped out of the top 25, ending its 34-week run in the rankings -- the seventh-longest active streak. Meanwhile, Syracuse entered the top 25 for the first time in the Felisha Legette-Jack era after a 86-81 win against then-No. 13 Notre Dame on Sunday. The 11-1 Orange are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 12-0 874 1 2 UCLA 12-0 839 2 3 NC State 13-0 784 3 4 Iowa 13-1 754 4 5 Colorado 11-1 692 8 6 Baylor 12-0 689 10 7 LSU 13-1 674 7 8 Stanford 12-1 630 9 9 USC 10-1 601 6 10 Texas 13-1 585 5 11 Kansas State 13-1 519 11 12 UConn 10-3 469 15 13 Virgina Tech 10-2 435 14 14 Indiana 11-1 425 16 15 Utah 10-3 409 12 16 Notre Dame 9-2 309 13 17 Louisville 12-2 306 19 18 Gonzaga 13-2 246 20 19 Marquette 12-1 189 18 20 Ohio State 10-3 181 17 21 Creighton 10-2 157 21 22 Florida State 11-3 154 22 23 TCU 14-0 120 23 24 West Virgina 12-0 106 25 25 Syracuse 11-1 56 NR

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 49, Washington 36, Oregon St. 19, Texas A&M 16, UNLV 15, Michigan St. 9, Michigan 8, Miami 8, Davidson 6, Mississippi St. 3, Vanderbilt 3.